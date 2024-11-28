Three Top Games in Week 13 of 2024 NFL season

The National Football League begins week 13 of their season on Thursday. Here are the three most intriguing matchups.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers are in second place in the AFC West at seven wins and four losses. The Falcons are leading the NFC South at six wins and five losses. Atlanta is a game above .500 even though they are -30 in their points for and against. They have scored 244 points and given up 274 points. The Chargers are coming off an emotional loss, as their coach John Harbaugh lost to his brother, Jim Harbaugh. In a Monday nighter, the Ravens defeated the Chargers 30-23.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins of Barrington, Illinois is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 2807. This is Cousins’s first season in Atlanta after six seasons in Washington and six seasons in Minnesota.

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings

The Cardinals are in a first place tie alongside the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Both teams have a record of six wins and five losses. The Vikings have a record of nine wins and two losses and are in second place in the NFC North. Minnesota has the best record in the NFL among all teams not leading their division. In fact, the Vikings have a better record at this time than four division leaders.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker of Bellevue, Washington is fifth in the NFL in defensive tackles with 107. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of St. Rose, Louisiana is second in the NFL with 939 receiving yards, and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is fourth in the NFL with four interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens

The Eagles lead the NFC East at nine wins and two losses. The Ravens are in second place in the AFC North at eight wins and four losses. Here we have the NFL passing leader against the NFL rushing leader. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida leads the NFL with 3053 passing yards. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley of Bronx, New York leads the NFL with 1392 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Ravens running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida is second in the NFL with 1325 rushing yards and wide receiver Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is fifth in the NFL with 789 receiving yards.

On defense, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith of Montezuma, Georgia is third in the NFL with 110 defensive tackles. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of Hoover, Alabama is third in the NFL with five interceptions.