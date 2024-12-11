NFL News and Rumors

Three Upsets from Week 14 of 2024 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Puka Nacua

The National Football League continued in Week 14 and were three notable upsets. The underdogs that came through with wins were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 10-6 in a defensive battle as a 3.5 point underdog. It was only Jacksonville’s third win all year. They previously beat the Indianapolis Colts 37-34 on October 6 and the New England Patriots 32-16 on October 20. The Jaguars limited the Titans to 168 passing yards. The Titans were limited to only two field goals–one in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter. Tennessee had an excellent defense as well. The Jaguars did not score until the fourth quarter. That is when kicker Cam Little of Moore, Oklahoma made a 23 yard field goal, and Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby of LaGrange, Georgia got the game-winning touchdown on an eight yard run with six minutes and 46 seconds left in the game. Both teams are now at 3-10.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were a 2.5 point underdog against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday even though they were leading the NFC West at seven wins and five losses. On Sunday, the Seahawks maintained their division lead with a 30-18 win in Glendale. The Seahawks were led by running back Zach Charbonnet of Camarillo, California, who had 193 total yards (24 rushing yards and 53 receiving yards) and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams

What we saw from the Rams and Bills on Sunday was pure incredible remarkability. Both teams put up a ton of points and did not make a mistake. The Rams won 44-42, and it was the first time ever both teams scored 40+ points and did not turn the ball over. Yes, the Bills lost even though Josh Allen contributed to six Bills touchdowns! The Rams as a 4.5 point underdog, were led by quarterback Matthew Stafford of Tampa, Florida, and wide receiver Puka Nacua of Las Vegas, Nevada. Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Nacua had 178 total yards (162 yards receiving and 16 yards rushing) and two touchdowns. With the win, the Rams are now at seven wins and six losses.

Topics  
Jaguars NFL News and Rumors Rams Seattle Seahawks
More News
