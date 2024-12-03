NFL’s Pennsylvania teams deliver week 13 upsets

Week 13 is now complete in the National Football League and there were two upsets. Interestingly, the two underdogs who came through with victories were both from the same state, Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 as a three point underdog, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-19 as a three point underdog as well.

The wins by the Steelers and Eagles were both on the road. However, the fact that both teams were underdogs could be considered a mild surprise. That is because Philadelphia and Pittsburgh had better records than their opponents heading into the contests. Philadelphia was at nine wins and two losses, while the Ravens were at eight wins and four losses. Meanwhile, the Steelers were at eight wins and three losses, and the Bengals were at four wins and seven losses.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The oddsmakers seem to love the Bengals and do not have the same praise for the Steelers. After Sunday, things could change based on how awful the Cincinnati defense is. The Bengals gave up 414 passing yards to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio, as 10 different Steelers caught a pass. Wilson also threw touchdown passes to wide receivers George Pickens of Hoover, Alabama and Calvin Austin III of Memphis, Tennessee, and to tight end Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac, Massachusetts.

To put how bad the Bengals defense has been this year, they have given up 340 points. That is the second most in the entire league. Only the Carolina Panthers at 366 points have given up more. This is the fourth time this season that the Bengals have scored 33 points or more and lost.

Philadelphia Eagles

In a battle of elite running backs, Saquon Barkley beat Derrick Henry. The Eagles got off to a slow start as they did not score a first quarter point. It was a solid game for Barkley of The Bronx, New York, who had 117 total yards and a 25 yard touchdown.