Top Four Games in Week 15 of 2024 NFL season

Week 15 of the 2024 National Football League season commences on Thursday. Here are the four most intriguing games on the schedule.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Here we have two division leaders that have already clinched playoff spots. The Bills are at 10 wins and three losses and have the second best record in the American Football Conference. The Lions are at 12 wins and one loss and have the best record in the National Football Conference. Even though Detroit has the better record, they have not clinched their division yet, while Buffalo has. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1016, and Lions safety Kerby Joseph of Orlando, Florida leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers

In this all-Pennsylvania battle, here is a battle of division leaders. The Eagles lead the NFC East at 11 wins and two losses. Meanwhile, the Steelers are in first place in the AFC North at 10 wins and three losses. Eagles running Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1623. Meanwhile, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun of Brown Deer, Wisconsin is third in the NFL with 129 defensive tackles, and Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana is fourth in the NFL with five interceptions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at seven wins and six losses, while the Chargers are second in the AFC West at eight wins and five losses. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas is fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 3329.

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks

The Packers are in third place in the NFC North at nine wins and four losses. However, they have a better record than the Seattle Seahawks, who lead the NFC West, at eight wins and five losses. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in passing yards with 3474. Meanwhile, Packers running back Josh Jacobs of Tulsa, Oklahoma is third in the NFL in rushing yards with 1053, and Packers safety Xavier McKinney of Roswell, Georgia leads the NFL with seven interceptions.