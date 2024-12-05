Top two games in Week 14 of 2024 NFL season

Week 14 of the National Football League season is set to start. The two key matches contain divisional rivals in prime time. On Thursday night on Amazon Prime, the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan in a NFC North Division matchup. On Sunday night on NBC, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lions lead the NFC North at 11 wins and one loss. The Packers are in third place in the NFC North at nine wins and three losses. The Chiefs lead the AFC West at 11 wins and one loss, and the Chargers are in second place at eight wins and four losses. The only team to beat the Lions this season are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the only team to beat the Chiefs are the Buffalo Bills.

You might be surprised that the Packers are only in third place in the NFC North. That is not a misprint. They actually not just trail the Lions, but the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings too. The Packers meanwhile, have a better record than three division leaders (the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks).

Two elite backs head-to-head

Last week the two best running backs in the National Football League battled each other. The Philadelphia Eagles, led by Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York, (who leads the NFL with 1499 rushing yards) beat the Baltimore Ravens, led by Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida (who is second in the NFL with 1407 passing yards), by a score of 24-19. This week, we have the third and fourth best running backs playing against each other. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs of Tulsa, Oklahoma is third in the NFL with 987 rushing yards, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia is fourth in the NFL with 973 rushing yards.