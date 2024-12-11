The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 14 on Sunday with some ultra offensive games in Dallas, Minneapolis and Los Angeles. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback from Ames, Iowa performed admirably on Monday night, a day before turning 28 years old. On Sunday, Burrow completed 33 passes in 44 attempts for 369 passing yards and three touchdowns, as the Bengals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 27-20.

4) Ja’Marr Chase

The native of Harvey, Louisiana is the best wide receiver in the NFL at the moment. On Sunday, Chase increased his chances of winning the Triple Crown Award. He had 14 catches for 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and another rush for 14 yards. Chase’s touchdowns from Burrow were for five yards and 40 yards. Chase’s game winning touchdown was for 40 yards and came with one minute and one second left in the game. It turned out to be the game-winning touchdown and broke a 20-20 deadlock. Chase leads the NFL with 93 catches, 1319 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

3) Zach Charbonnet

The native of Camarillo, California shined in the Arizona desert in a NFC West Division battle on Sunday afternoon. Charbonnet had 22 rushes for 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and seven catches for 59 receiving yards as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-18. Charbonnet’s major scores were for one yard and 51 yards.

2) Jordan Addison

The native of Frederick, Maryland was stupendous on Sunday as he had eight catches for 133 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 Minnesota Vikings win over the Atlanta Falcons. Chase may be the best wide receiver all season, but Addison has been the best receiver the last three weeks. In that time, he has 20 catches for 349 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

1) Sam Darnold

The native of Capistrano Beach, California not only found Addison all afternoon, but Justin Jefferson of St. Rose, Louisiana too. Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with four rushes for seven yards. With the win, the Vikings improved to a record of 11 wins and two losses.