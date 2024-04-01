Dallas Cowboys Open to Potential Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

It is no secret that Ezekiel Elliott is not what he once was in his prime. However, that is not stopping the Dallas Cowboys from gauging interest in bringing him back. Dallas has come under a ton of scrutiny this offseason for their lack of moves. As for Elliott, he spent last year with the New England Patriots, but was far from his usual self. As a result, this could be a rare reunion that is beneficial for both sides. Still, Elliot is not getting any younger and Cowboys fans need to realize this if they do bring the veteran running back for one last ride.

Cowboys Not Opposed to Bringing Back Running Back, Ezekiel Elliott

His Lone Season With the New England Patriots

As alluded to already, Elliott did have the best season for the Patriots by his standards. Last year, he logged 642 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 3.5 rushing yards per attempt, and only 37.8 rushing yards per game which was a career-low for the three-time Pro-Bowler. On top of that, Elliott also only recorded 33 first downs while rushing to go along with his longest rushing attempt on the season going for 17 yards. This was also another career-low.

He did get involved more in the passing game as Elliott had 51 catches, 313 receiving yards, and 6.1 receiving yards per reception. Considering the passing numbers, Ezekiel Elliott can still be a capable back in the backfield as a check-down option for a quarterback. He is already plenty familiar with quarterback, Dak Prescott. This could be another reason a possible reunion happens between Dallas and the one-time All-Pro running back if Elliott takes a team-friendly deal.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Career Numbers With Dallas

During his prime, Elliott was one of the premier running backs not just for the Cowboys, but in the entire league. He was the league-leading rusher during his rookie campaign and followed it up with five more seasons of at least 900 rushing yards or more. There was a time where many questioned whether Ezekiel Elliott was more valuable than Dak Prescott to the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout his Dallas tenure, Elliott logged 8,262 rushing yards, 80.2 rushing yards per game, 68 rushing touchdowns, and a rushing success percentage rate of 51.9 percent. Owner, Jerry Jones, also loved Ezekiel Elliott during his time as a Cowboy. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if the Dallas Cowboys bring Elliott back on a team- friendly contract for the upcoming season.