The Dallas Cowboys are the most popular team in the NFL.

There is not a day where the Cowboys are not discussed on sports TV.

Despite their popularity, winning in the playoffs has not occurred for the Cowboys.

Dallas has won just three playoff games since 2009 and has not made it further than the NFC Divisional round since 1995.

The regular season has been kind to Dallas as they have gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons but won just one playoff game during that span.

Despite the lack of playoff success and some glaring weaknesses, the Cowboys have been quiet in the offseason.

One big move was hiring Mike Zimmer as the new Defensive Coordinator as Dan Quinn took the head coaching job for the Washington Commanders.

Zimmer will bring toughness to a defense that was dismantled in the playoffs by Jordan Love and the Packers.

Here are some moves the Cowboys made during the offseason.

February 12: Hired Mike Zimmer as Defensive Coordinator

March 1: Exercised the roster bonus for QB Trey Lance for the 2024 season

March 6: Exercised the fifth-year option on DE Micah Parsons and re-signed DT Carl Davis

March 8: Agreed to terms with G Zack Martin on a restricted contract

March 12: Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a new contract

March 14: Re-signed CB Jourdan Lewis to a new contract and signed LS Trent Sieg

March 15: Released LB Leighton Vander Esch and WR Michael Gallup. Signed MLB Eric Kendricks and DB C.J. Goodwin

March 20: Signed RB Rico Dowdle

Dallas has the 24th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Below, we will discuss the needs the Cowboys have to address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Needs

1. Offensive Line

Dallas’ offensive line still has Zack Martin, who is playing at a high level.

However, he will be 34 in November.

Tyler Smith had a promising rookie year, finishing with a 72.9 PFF grade.

Smith is capable of playing either guard or tackle.

Smith may be the left tackle for Dallas in 2024.

Despite having Smith and Martin, Dallas needs to address the offensive line.

They are weak at the other three spots on the offensive line.

Center Brock Hoffman had a rough 2023 campaign but will only be 25 years old when the season starts.

If Dallas wants to give him another year to see if he can improve, drafting a guard or tackle would be the way to go in the first round.

Their run blocking took a step back last year.

In the wild-card round, Dak Prescott was sacked four times and was under duress all game.

Including the playoffs, Prescott was sacked three or more times in six of the last seven games he played last year.

The offensive line broke down late in the season.

Dallas was passive in free agency, so they should be more aggressive in the draft and trade up to take either a guard or tackle in round one.

2. Wide Receiver

Dallas has the 24th pick in round one and pick 56 in round two.

The Cowboys should address their offensive line in round one.

They need to find a wide receiver in round two.

CeeDee Lamb is a true number-one receiver, which is why the Cowboys can wait till round two for a wideout.

Dallas severely lacks a number two wideout to pair with Lamb.

Brandin Cooks will be 31 during the season and has not proven to be a reliable number two.

Dallas needs to find a chain-moving WR in round two that they can rely upon.

Lamb is a great all-around WR.

Cooks still has breakaway speed to be the over-the-top wideout.

But, Dallas lacks a reliable WR that will get them a first down on third down.

Lamb is typically double-covered on third down.

When Lamb is taken out of a play by the defense or the defense shuts him down for a game, the Cowboys’ other receivers are unable to step up and make a play.

A trusted and reliable number-two receiver would greatly help Prescott and the offense.

3. Inside Linebacker

Dallas’ rush defense was suspect last year.

They were getting gashed in some games during the season and Aaron Jones ran it down Dallas’ throats in the playoffs.

Dallas signed middle linebacker Eric Kendricks in the offseason.

Kendricks is 32 years old and entering his ninth year in the NFL.

Recently, he has not been the same impactful player he once was earlier in his career.

Mike Zimmer brings an aggressive defense and the Inside Linebacker position is critical in Zimmer’s scheme.

Dallas has the 87th pick in round three.

While Kendricks allows Dallas to concentrate on the offensive line and wideout in rounds 1 and 2, the Cowboys should look at a middle linebacker in round three.

4. Running Back

Currently, Rico Dowdle is the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason.

However, Jeremy Fowler reports the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a possible reunion.

Sources: Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a possible reunion. https://t.co/lt0lDly6uT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 30, 2024

This would give Dallas a good red zone and short-yardage RB but would not completely solve the issue at running back.

Dallas struggled last year to run the ball in short-yardage and goalline situations.

Elliott would solve that but he is no longer a three-down back.

Dallas needs a player like what Pollard offered to complement Elliott.

The running back position should not be addressed in the first three rounds as they have other pressing needs.

Dallas does not have a fourth-round pick.

A running back in round 5 or six would benefit Dallas’ offense.

5. Defensive Line

Micah Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the league.

He will only be 25 years old when the season starts and will continue to get even better.

Dallas has a very good pass rush but you can never have enough pass rushers.

Demarcus Lawrence will be 32 years old when the season starts.

Lawrence may start to be on the decline.

Outside of those two players, Dallas does not have another reliable pass rusher.

In the playoffs against Green Bay, Dallas did not record a sack.

Love had all day to find an open receiver.

Mike Zimmer will have an aggressive defense and adding some depth to this position later in the draft will be beneficial.