NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson didn’t call Saturday’s qualifying run “perfect,” but it was good enough to edge Ty Gibbs by .010 seconds to earn the pole position for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.

One of the circuit’s top road racers, Larson turned in an average speed of 90.168 mph during his final rotation along the 2.2-mile downtown course. Larson earned his fifth pole this season and 21st of his career.

“It wasn’t perfect,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It was better than my first lap (in the final round), but I think I had better grip potential on the first lap, so I wish I could have had a couple of corners back there.

“Judging by the reaction from my spotter, it had to be pretty close on lap time, so really awesome to get a pole here in Chicago. (We’ve) checked the first box, and hopefully, we can keep it going.”

He could have stiff competition from other drivers starting in the first three rows, including Tyler Reddick (89.923 mph), who will start fourth, and defending Chicago champion Shave van Gisbergen, who will start fifth. Van Gisbergen also claimed Saturday’s Xfinity Series event.

During Saturday’s practice session, Larson topped the field with a hot lap of 89.549.

Shane Van Gisbergen Claims 3rd Straight Xfinity Road Race

Xfinity Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen outdueled Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs (P2) and Larson (P3) to claim Saturday’s The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race.

The victory was van Gisbergen’s third consecutive Xfinity road course win.

“It was fun at the end passing all those guys,” van Gisbergen told NBC Sports. “It’s a privilege to race here.”

Van Gisbergen claimed the Cup event’s inaugural Chicago event last July during his circuit debut at the 2.2-mile downtown track. He led 14 of 50 laps Saturday, claiming his third Xfinity win this season.

“What a show.”@shanevg97 celebrates with his now signature rugby ball punt into the crowd after showing why he is becoming the master of the streets of Chicago.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/tlotEAzX7f — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) July 6, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

5, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing

6, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

9, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

12, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

13, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

16, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

18, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

20, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

22, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

24, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

25, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

26, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

27, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

28, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

30, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

32, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

34, Austin Hill, 33, Richard Childress Racing

35, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

36, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

37, AJ Allmendinger, 13, Kaulig Racing

38, Joey Hand, 60, RFK Racing

39, Josh Bilicki, 66, Power Source

40, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin & Ty Gibbs making the practice passes past pit row @NASCARChicago @WGNNews @GNSportsTV pic.twitter.com/ph3HbW2PPx — Chris Boden (@BodenTweets) July 6, 2024