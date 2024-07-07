News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
nascar xfinity at chicago (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson didn’t call Saturday’s qualifying run “perfect,” but it was good enough to edge Ty Gibbs by .010 seconds to earn the pole position for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.

One of the circuit’s top road racers, Larson turned in an average speed of 90.168 mph during his final rotation along the 2.2-mile downtown course. Larson earned his fifth pole this season and 21st of his career.

“It wasn’t perfect,” Larson said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It was better than my first lap (in the final round), but I think I had better grip potential on the first lap, so I wish I could have had a couple of corners back there.

“Judging by the reaction from my spotter, it had to be pretty close on lap time, so really awesome to get a pole here in Chicago. (We’ve) checked the first box, and hopefully, we can keep it going.”

He could have stiff competition from other drivers starting in the first three rows, including Tyler Reddick (89.923 mph), who will start fourth, and defending Chicago champion Shave van Gisbergen, who will start fifth. Van Gisbergen also claimed Saturday’s Xfinity Series event.

During Saturday’s practice session, Larson topped the field with a hot lap of 89.549.

Shane Van Gisbergen Claims 3rd Straight Xfinity Road Race

Xfinity Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen outdueled Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs (P2) and Larson (P3) to claim Saturday’s The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race.

The victory was van Gisbergen’s third consecutive Xfinity road course win.

“It was fun at the end passing all those guys,” van Gisbergen told NBC Sports. “It’s a privilege to race here.”

Van Gisbergen claimed the Cup event’s inaugural Chicago event last July during his circuit debut at the 2.2-mile downtown track. He led 14 of 50 laps Saturday, claiming his third Xfinity win this season.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 2, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 3, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Shane van Gisbergen, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 6, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 7, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 9, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 10, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 12, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 13, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 15, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 16, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 17, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 18, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 19, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 20, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 21, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 22, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 23, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 24, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 25, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 26, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 27, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 28, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 29, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 30, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 32, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 34, Austin Hill, 33, Richard Childress Racing
  • 35, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 36, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 37, AJ Allmendinger, 13, Kaulig Racing
  • 38, Joey Hand, 60, RFK Racing
  • 39, Josh Bilicki, 66, Power Source
  • 40, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

