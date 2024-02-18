Jordan Stolz of West Bend, Wisconsin continued his excellence at the World Speed Skating Championships. On Saturday, Stolz won the gold medal in the men’s 1000 metre quite easily at the 2024 World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

Stolz posted a time of 1:06.05. He reached the podium by 0.99 seconds as reigning Olympic silver medalist Laurent Durbeuil of Canada finished in fourth place with a time of 1:07.04. Zhongyan Ning of China won the silver medal with a time of 1:06.53. Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands won the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.80. It may not have been a world record, but it was good enough to get the W. Stolz set the world record with a time of 1:05.37 at a World Cup in Salt Lake on January 26.

What we are seeing from Stolz is magic in the making. He is showing exemplary dominance in speed skating at only the age of 19. Saturday’s gold was his fifth gold medal at the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships. He previously won the gold medal in the men’s 500 metres, 1000 metres and 1500 metres at the 2023 World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, and the gold medal on Friday in the men’s 500 metres.

In assessing his gold medal winning race on Saturday, Stolz stated the following, “I felt like the opener, and maybe the the first lap and inner turn was a bit off. I thought I was getting tired a little bit early, but in the last turn I felt I still had some good power. I feel that is my distance and the most comfortable (with the men’s 1000 metres).”

Stolz is unsure about winning the men’s 1500 metres at this time. That event goes on Sunday. His biggest threat appears to be Ning, who was the World Cup champion in the distance, but has not beaten Stolz in the men’s 1500 metre this season. The only reason why Ning won the World Cup title in the men’s 1500 metres is because Stolz did not compete in the men’s 1500 metre race in China.