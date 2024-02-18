News

Jordan Stolz strikes gold in men’s 1000 metres at World Championships

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jordan Stolz

Jordan Stolz of West Bend, Wisconsin continued his excellence at the World Speed Skating Championships. On Saturday, Stolz won the gold medal in the men’s 1000 metre quite easily at the 2024 World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

Stolz posted a time of 1:06.05. He reached the podium by 0.99 seconds as reigning Olympic silver medalist Laurent Durbeuil of Canada finished in fourth place with a time of 1:07.04. Zhongyan Ning of China won the silver medal with a time of 1:06.53. Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands won the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.80. It may not have been a world record, but it was good enough to get the W. Stolz set the world record with a time of 1:05.37 at a World Cup in Salt Lake on January 26.

What we are seeing from Stolz is magic in the making. He is showing exemplary dominance in speed skating at only the age of 19. Saturday’s gold was his fifth gold medal at the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships. He previously won the gold medal in the men’s 500 metres, 1000 metres and 1500 metres at the 2023 World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, and the gold medal on Friday in the men’s 500 metres.

In assessing his gold medal winning race on Saturday, Stolz stated the following, “I felt like the opener, and maybe the the first lap and inner turn was a bit off. I thought I was getting tired a little bit early, but in the last turn I felt I still had some good power. I feel that is my distance and the most comfortable (with the men’s 1000 metres).”

Stolz is unsure about winning the men’s 1500 metres at this time. That event goes on Sunday. His biggest threat appears to be Ning, who was the World Cup champion in the distance, but has not beaten Stolz in the men’s 1500 metre this season. The only reason why Ning won the World Cup title in the men’s 1500 metres is because Stolz did not compete in the men’s 1500 metre race in China.

Topics  
News Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To News

News
Jordan Stolz

Jordan Stolz on pace for a magical weekend in Calgary

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2024
News
Irene Schouten
Netherlands wins two gold medals at 2024 World Speed Skating Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
News
Logo for Deadpool & Wolverine.
Biggest Movie Opening Weekend 2024 Odds: Deadpool 3 Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
News
Kansas City Union Station
One Dead, At Least 15 Injured In Kansas City Shooting
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 14 2024
News
World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka (JPN)14-30 JULY 2023
Five headlines from first week of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
News
dave portnoy
WATCH: Dave Portnoy Wins $90k in Two Blackjack Hands as Barstool Team Hit Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024 and Power Slap Event
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 9 2024
News
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)
NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top