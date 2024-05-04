Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to South Beach as the star receiver agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. View Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract details below.

Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details

The #Dolphins are expected to sign #Ravens free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, a new home for the speedster. As Miami’s offense just gets faster. pic.twitter.com/BcAUdg0eIV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2024

Beckham, 31, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million, with incentives that can take the maximum value to $8.25 million.

Beckham is now on the fifth team of his NFL career, having played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens over the past three years.

Last season, Beckham had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the Ravens.

Drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, Beckham made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. Beckham registered 80+ receptions and 1000+ receiving yards in those Pro Bowl seasons.

Beckham has 566 receptions, 7,932 yards, and 59 touchdowns in nine seasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Explosive Miami Dolphins Offense

Beckham joins a Miami Dolphins offense that’s arguably the best in the NFL.

Beckham will be the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

With Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback, expect Mike McDaniel’s offense to be prolific again in 2024.