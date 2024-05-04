NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to South Beach as the star receiver agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. View Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract details below.

Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details

Beckham, 31, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million, with incentives that can take the maximum value to $8.25 million.

Beckham is now on the fifth team of his NFL career, having played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens over the past three years.

Last season, Beckham had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the Ravens.

Drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, Beckham made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. Beckham registered 80+ receptions and 1000+ receiving yards in those Pro Bowl seasons.

Beckham has 566 receptions, 7,932 yards, and 59 touchdowns in nine seasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Explosive Miami Dolphins Offense

Beckham joins a Miami Dolphins offense that’s arguably the best in the NFL.

Beckham will be the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

With Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback, expect Mike McDaniel’s offense to be prolific again in 2024.

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline

Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)
Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)
NFL Reunion: Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
michigan football players at nfl draft (1)
NFL Draft Fans Reply To 13 Michigan Players Getting Selected In Record-Breaking Detroit Experience
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes the ball
Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants Trade Up For QB
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24)
Nick Chubb Contract Details: Browns RB Rework Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady
Could Tom Brady Return To The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top