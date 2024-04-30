NFL News and Rumors

Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)

Travis Kelce has a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro tight end has agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension. View Travis Kelce’s contract details below.

Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal

Kelce is being handsomely rewarded for being the best tight end. Kelce’s new two-year contract extension is worth $34.25 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Kelce will receive $17 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, most of the rest of Kelce’s contract will be guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.

With an average annual value (AAV) of $17.125 million per season, Kelce is now the highest-paid tight end in football, passing the $17 million AAV of New York’s Darren Waller.

Travis Kelce Nears The End Of Hall Of Fame Career

At age 34, this two-year contract could be Kelce’s last run in the NFL.

Kelce has had 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons. Kelce fell 16 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

The postseason is when Kelce does his best work. The veteran tight end has an NFL record of 165 catches for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kelce had a down year for his standards in 2023, with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

With four first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl selections, Kelce will undoubtedly find himself in the Hall of Fame.

Kelce and the Chiefs will attempt to become the first team in the modern era to win three straight Super Bowls.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline

Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8min
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)
NFL Reunion: Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
michigan football players at nfl draft (1)
NFL Draft Fans Reply To 13 Michigan Players Getting Selected In Record-Breaking Detroit Experience
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes the ball
Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants Trade Up For QB
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 16 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24)
Nick Chubb Contract Details: Browns RB Rework Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady
Could Tom Brady Return To The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41)
Josh Allen Contract: Jaguars Edge Rusher Signs Five-Year Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top