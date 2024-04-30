Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal

Travis Kelce has a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro tight end has agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension. View Travis Kelce’s contract details below.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

Kelce is being handsomely rewarded for being the best tight end. Kelce’s new two-year contract extension is worth $34.25 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Kelce will receive $17 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, most of the rest of Kelce’s contract will be guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.

With an average annual value (AAV) of $17.125 million per season, Kelce is now the highest-paid tight end in football, passing the $17 million AAV of New York’s Darren Waller.

We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract. pic.twitter.com/G1qnv42MHK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024

Travis Kelce Nears The End Of Hall Of Fame Career

At age 34, this two-year contract could be Kelce’s last run in the NFL.

Kelce has had 907 receptions for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons. Kelce fell 16 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

The postseason is when Kelce does his best work. The veteran tight end has an NFL record of 165 catches for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kelce had a down year for his standards in 2023, with 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

With four first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl selections, Kelce will undoubtedly find himself in the Hall of Fame.

Kelce and the Chiefs will attempt to become the first team in the modern era to win three straight Super Bowls.