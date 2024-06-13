NFL News and Rumors

NFL Notebook: Competitive Jadeveon Clowney, Raheem Blackshear Scuffle During Day 2 Of Carolina Panthers’ Mandatory Minicamp

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
panthers mandatory minicamp day 2 notebook1 (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales lauded the competitive nature of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and running back Raheem Blackshear.

Even if the combatants’ weight classes were a bit off.

Clowney, at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, engaged with the 5-9, 190-pound Blackshear during team drills Wednesday. They intensely disputed a play in the end zone during Day 2 of the mandatory minicamp at the practice field behind Bank of America Stadium.

“Another great day,” Canales said, opening his Wednesday press conference. “The competition is what we want to see. We want to see the energy. It was a lively deal.

“We pushed it to the edge, guys were getting really chippy. Just kinda asked them, play at that edge, let’s not step over, let’s protect our team, let’s be great teammates first. And the guys handled it and responded well.”

The Panthers enter summer break following Thursday’s closed practice and meetings.

Possibly the Panthers’ top off-season addition, Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, elected to skip the team’s recent organized team activities (OTAs), but appeared active and vocal throughout Monday and Tuesday’s open workouts.

Diontae Johnson Seeks Panthers Extension

Analyzing the new wide receiver market, Diontae Johnson, who is developing chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young, awaits his payday.

Entering the final season of his contract, Johnson reacted to Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million mega-deal with the Minnesota Vikings and A.J. Brown’s three-year, $96 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, among the eight receivers who signed new deals this offseason. The trend started two years ago when the Miami Dolphins inked Tyreek Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract.

Johnson said Tuesday he’s targeting a long-term deal with the Panthers, who traded for the precise route-runner on March 12 to provide Young with a proven target.

“It’s crazy,” Johnson said of the deals his peers recently signed. “Everybody getting all these big contracts, it just motivates me to keep working. God gonna give it to me when he ready, so I just gotta keep stacking days and not really worry about … keep pressing.”

The 27-year-old wide receiver compiled 51 catches, 717 yards and five touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Miles Sanders Looks To Rebound

Looking to leave a miserable 2023 season behind, running back Miles Sanders lined up behind starter Chuba Hubbard during the opening phases of offseason training. Last year at this time, Sanders, flush with a four-year, $25.4 million deal, appeared set to serve as the team’s primary back.

He didn’t hold the position for long, finishing with career lows with five starts, 129 rushing attempts and 432 yards.

Sanders said Tuesday he didn’t dwell on the down campaign for long.

“Yeah, not too long, probably about five seconds,” he said. “The past is the past.”

With Hubbard back and second-round draft pick Jonathon Brooks recovering from a knee injury but looks primed to forge a rotational role after returning sometime during training camp, Sanders said he has embraced the chemistry of the running back room and will continue to embrace the competition.

“Looking at the new scheme, we’re gonna run the ball, we going to run the ball, we gonna run the ball, we gonna run the ball. And we’re gonna create a lot of opportunities for the guys that we have to get the ball in their hands,” Sanders said. “We had chemistry since I got in here last year starting with Chuba and Raheem,” Sanders said. “And now we got Jonathon, we got a couple of other new guys. The guys are great. We all get along very well. We compete real good. And the chemistry in there, we all help each other to learn to the playbook.”

Topics  
NFL Mandatory Minicamp NFL News and Rumors Panthers X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
panthers mandatory minicamp day 2 notebook1 (1)

NFL Notebook: Competitive Jadeveon Clowney, Raheem Blackshear Scuffle During Day 2 Of Carolina Panthers’ Mandatory Minicamp

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Panthers Notebook: Coach Dave Canales Confirms Joint Training Camp Practices with Jets At Bank Of America Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 30 2024
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young sacked by jaguars (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Dave Canales Understands NFL Team Must ‘Earn’ Prime-Time Matchups; Bryce Young Looking More Muscular; DraftKings Sportsbook Dislikes Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details
Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 3 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline
Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)
Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)
NFL Reunion: Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top