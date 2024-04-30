NFL News and Rumors

Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline

Jason Kelce is heading to ESPN. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Kelce is joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show.

After 13 seasons, Kelce retired earlier this offseason.

Kelce’s broadcasting services were in high demand, as the former Eagle drew interest from multiple networks. In the end, Kelce will join ESPN.

Kelce and his brother, Travis, have become rising media stars thanks to their popular podcast, New Heights.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, previously worked with Amazon on their documentary, Kelce. Kelce also appeared on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

ESPN Continues To Bolster Roster For Football Season

Kelce is not the only name headed to ESPN for football season.

Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, is joining ESPN Monday Night Football’s Manningcast, the alternative broadcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Belichick will also appear on The Pat McAfee Show every Monday during the NFL season.

Belichick received rave reviews for his work with Pat McAfee during the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

