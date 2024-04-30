Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce is heading to ESPN. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Kelce is joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show.

NEWS: Jason Kelce is headed to ESPN, The Athletic has learned. https://t.co/1qrzLN6h2J — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 29, 2024

After 13 seasons, Kelce retired earlier this offseason.

Kelce’s broadcasting services were in high demand, as the former Eagle drew interest from multiple networks. In the end, Kelce will join ESPN.

Kelce and his brother, Travis, have become rising media stars thanks to their popular podcast, New Heights.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, previously worked with Amazon on their documentary, Kelce. Kelce also appeared on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

ESPN Continues To Bolster Roster For Football Season

NEWS: Bill Belichick is set to take on an anticipated recurring role on ESPN Monday Night Football’s “Manningcast,” sources tell @AndrewMarchand. A book deal, a potential inside football show and possibly a podcast are also on the table, per sources.https://t.co/FR33y7FwNr pic.twitter.com/yBOF3EHSEv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 24, 2024

Kelce is not the only name headed to ESPN for football season.

Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, is joining ESPN Monday Night Football’s Manningcast, the alternative broadcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Belichick will also appear on The Pat McAfee Show every Monday during the NFL season.

Belichick received rave reviews for his work with Pat McAfee during the 2024 NFL Draft.

You're a LEGEND Coach "Is there any chance I could be on your show during the fall" ~ Bill Belichick EVERY Monday this fall 🤝#PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/aIRNtAnfSo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024