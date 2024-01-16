NFL News and Rumors

Eagles Center Jason Kelce: Will He Retire Following Playoff Loss?

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62)

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

Jason Kelce Retires Following Playoff Loss

In the final moments of the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an emotional Kelce began to tear up on the sideline.

Schefter reported that Kelce told his teammates about his retirement after the game in the locker room.

While Kelce declined to speak with reporters after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised his center during the postgame press conference.

“He’s special, and I love him,” Sirianni told reporters Monday night. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around.”

Jason Kelce On His Way To Hall of Fame

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce played all 13 seasons with the Eagles, becoming one of the most important players for the franchise during his tenure.

Kelce anchored an offensive line that propelled the Eagles to a championship in Super Bowl LII.

Kelce joins Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Demontti Dawson, and Jim Ringo as the only centers in NFL History with at least six All-Pro selections. Those four centers are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Kelce will join them in Canton one day.

Kelce is also the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Together, they host the popular New Heights podcast.

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
