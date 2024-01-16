Eagles Center Jason Kelce: Will He Retire Following Playoff Loss?

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

Jason Kelce Retires Following Playoff Loss

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

In the final moments of the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an emotional Kelce began to tear up on the sideline.

Schefter reported that Kelce told his teammates about his retirement after the game in the locker room.

While Kelce declined to speak with reporters after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised his center during the postgame press conference.

“He’s special, and I love him,” Sirianni told reporters Monday night. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around.”

An emotional Jason Kelce finds his family in the stands postgame 💚 pic.twitter.com/nIJxKDHpxA — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Jason Kelce On His Way To Hall of Fame

One of the greatest players and men our game has ever seen:

– 13 seasons with the @Eagles

– Super Bowl LII Champion

– 7x Pro Bowls

– 6x First-team All-Pro Congrats on an incredible career, @JasonKelce. 👏 pic.twitter.com/4WELORWlsV — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce played all 13 seasons with the Eagles, becoming one of the most important players for the franchise during his tenure.

Kelce anchored an offensive line that propelled the Eagles to a championship in Super Bowl LII.

Kelce joins Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Demontti Dawson, and Jim Ringo as the only centers in NFL History with at least six All-Pro selections. Those four centers are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Kelce will join them in Canton one day.

Kelce is also the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Together, they host the popular New Heights podcast.