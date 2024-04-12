Tom Brady retired from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2023, or so we thought. Could the seven-time Super Bowl champion make his return to the NFL?

Could Tom Brady Return To The NFL?

Tom Brady says he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back if a team calls. OK 👀🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfLjWP8PkY — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 11, 2024

On the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, Brady was asked if he would return to the NFL if a team called and needed him to replace an injured quarterback.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Blends suggested the 49ers in this hypothetical scenario, while Brady chimed in with the Patriots and Raiders.

Brady retired as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2021 season. However, Brady decided to return 40 days after announcing his retirement, and he played for the Bucs during the 2022 season.

Brady then retired “for good” the following offseason.

Tom Brady Going Into The Booth

Despite not playing anymore, Brady will be involved with football this season.

Brady is set to join Fox Sports as a broadcaster this summer. He is expected to join Kevin Burkhardt in the booth as Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team.

Brady also reached an agreement to join the Raiders’ ownership group in May 2023. That decision is still pending approval from the NFL.