49ers Pursued Tom Brady Last Offseason

By now, most NFL peers know Tom Brady grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan and idolized Joe Montana. Naturally, head coach, Kyle Shanahan tried to capitalize on this fact. He tried to sway him to join the team this past offseason. Brady retired for a second time after and was defeated in the Wild Card round in the last season of his legendary career. One cannot fault the 49ers for trying considering they are already a contender and having the quarterback most consider the greatest of all time would have certainly improved their odds. However, the 49ers still have a legitimate shot at this year’s Super Bowl, even without Tom Brady at the helm.

San Francisco 49ers Tried to Convince Tom Brady to Join Them Last Offseason

San Francisco 49ers Looking Like a True Contender Even Without Tom Brady

The 49ers finished the regular season as the one seed in the NFC with a win-loss record of 12-5. They boast arguably the best running back in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey and also have a solid wide receiver core consisting of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Not to mention, the 49ers have have one of the best defensive units in the league as they finished the regular season ranked third in total team defense behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

However, what has arguably been the x-factor for the San Francisco 49ers this season is the growth and development of their quarterback, Brock Purdy. The former last overall pick of the NFL Draft grew up before our very eyes this season as he logged a quarterback rating of 113.0, 13.9 yards gained per completion (both league bests), 4,280 passing yards, and 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Purdy is aware the team tried recruiting Brady this offseason, but was very mature about the situation. Another sign that the current 49ers quarterback could be ready to take this current squad to new heights.

Brock Purdy’s Comments

To give head coach, Kyle Shanahan, credit, he was upfront with Brock Purdy. Purdy had this to say:

“That meant so much to me,” Purdy said. “I remember him saying, if we can get Tom Brady, we’re going to try to get him. And I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s the GOAT. I get it.’ But something deep down inside me was sort of like, ‘Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.’ … More than anything, I was like, ‘OK, now let’s go.'”

The 49ers will battle the Green Bay Packers this weekend in the Divisional playoff round. With San Francisco being the number one seed, they possess home-field advantage. Fans will be treated to an intriguing quarterback matchup that features Brock Purdy and Jordan Love. Green Bay is one of the hottest teams in the league right now. As a result, it will not be a cakewalk for the San Francisco 49ers. All in all, while a 49ers squad led by the great Tom Brady would have been interesting, Brock Purdy seems capable to lead them to the promised land.