Tom Brady Backs Jim Harbaugh’s Claim That J.J. McCarthy Is The Greatest Michigan QB Ever

Gia Nguyen
Michigan won its first ever College Football Playoff game on Monday, taking down No. 3 Alabama 28-21.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t shy away from giving praise to Wolverines’ junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, calling him the greatest Michigan QB ever. While Harbaugh mentioned that McCarthy still has a long way to catch former Wolverines’ quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady in terms of his pro accomplishments, he still believes that McCarthy has had the better college career in Ann Arbor.

McCarthy has never lost to Big Ten rival Ohio State and has guided the Wolverines to the CFP in three consecutive seasons. He also sports one of the best winning percentages in college football history. McCarthy is 26-1 as a starter and his .963 winning percentage is tied with Jameis Winston for the third-best mark in FBS history.

Brady Appears To Agree With Harbaugh’s Hot Take

On Tuesday, Brady appeared to agree with Harbaugh’s assessment.

ESPN Sportcenter posted the quote and a clip of the press conference on its Instagram account, drawing a comment from Brady himself. Brady liked the post and commented, “Go Blue!!! No doubt!!!”. The comment had over 29,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Brady appears to be all in on supporting his alma mater.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner also took to Instagram to share his reaction during the game-winning stop on fourth down in overtime. He posted a video of himself watching the game on his story with the caption “OMFG Go Blue”.

Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory marks the first time that it beat Alabama since the 2000 Orange Bowl. That was Brady’s final game as a Wolverine and he took advantage by throwing for 369 yards with four touchdowns in an 35-34 overtime win.

McCarthy, Michigan Head Into CFP Final With Confidence

The Wolverines should be brimming with confidence heading into the National Championship Game.

McCarthy finished 17 for 27 passing with 221 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 25 yards on the ground and flashed incredible poise by leading the Wolverines on a game-tying 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

With Michigan fresh off of its first ever College Football Playoff win, the Wolverines are one game away from their first national title since 1997.

Standing in the way will be a newfound rival and familiar foe at the quarterback position.

Washington will be joining the Big Ten Conference in the 2024-25 season and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spent three seasons with Indiana before becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Huskies.

In fact, Penix Jr. led the Hoosiers to a 38-21 upset victory over the Wolverines in 2020 in a similar position as 4.5-point underdogs.

Arrow to top