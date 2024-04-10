College Football News and Rumors

Rankings: Final AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

The UConn Huskies are No. 1 in the final Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll of the 2023-2024 season. See what other teams finished in the top 25 below.

UConn Tops AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

Fresh off the Huskies’ 75-60 victory over Purdue in the national title, UConn (37-3) sits atop the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll. The Huskies were No. 1 on all 58 ballots.

UConn (37-3) is the first back-to-back champion since Florida (2006 and 2007).

Purdue, who lost to UConn in Monday night’s championship, finishes the year at No. 2. Alabama and Houston finished in a tie for No. 3, followed by No. 5 Tennessee.

Rankings: Final AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

The SEC finished with five ranked teams, followed by the ACC and Clemson with four teams.

No. 11 Marquette and No. 13 Creighton joined No. 1 UConn as the three Big East teams to finish in the top 25.

The Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, and West Coast Conference had two teams in the final poll, with the A-10 closing it out with one.

1. UConn
2. Purdue
T-3. Alabama
T-3. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Illinois
7. North Carolina
8. Iowa State
9. Duke
10. NC State
11. Arizona
12. Marquette
13. Creighton
14. Clemson
15. Gonzaga
16. Baylor
17. San Diego State
18. Auburn
19. Kansas
20. Kentucky
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Utah State
23. Washington State
24. South Carolina
25. Dayton

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
