The UConn Huskies are No. 1 in the final Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll of the 2023-2024 season. See what other teams finished in the top 25 below.

UConn Tops AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

Fresh off the Huskies’ 75-60 victory over Purdue in the national title, UConn (37-3) sits atop the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll. The Huskies were No. 1 on all 58 ballots.

UConn (37-3) is the first back-to-back champion since Florida (2006 and 2007).

Purdue, who lost to UConn in Monday night’s championship, finishes the year at No. 2. Alabama and Houston finished in a tie for No. 3, followed by No. 5 Tennessee.

Rankings: Final AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

The SEC finished with five ranked teams, followed by the ACC and Clemson with four teams.

No. 11 Marquette and No. 13 Creighton joined No. 1 UConn as the three Big East teams to finish in the top 25.

The Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, and West Coast Conference had two teams in the final poll, with the A-10 closing it out with one.

1. UConn

2. Purdue

T-3. Alabama

T-3. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Illinois

7. North Carolina

8. Iowa State

9. Duke

10. NC State

11. Arizona

12. Marquette

13. Creighton

14. Clemson

15. Gonzaga

16. Baylor

17. San Diego State

18. Auburn

19. Kansas

20. Kentucky

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Utah State

23. Washington State

24. South Carolina

25. Dayton