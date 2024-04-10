The UConn Huskies are No. 1 in the final Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll of the 2023-2024 season. See what other teams finished in the top 25 below.
UConn Tops AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball
Fresh off the Huskies’ 75-60 victory over Purdue in the national title, UConn (37-3) sits atop the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball poll. The Huskies were No. 1 on all 58 ballots.
UConn (37-3) is the first back-to-back champion since Florida (2006 and 2007).
Purdue, who lost to UConn in Monday night’s championship, finishes the year at No. 2. Alabama and Houston finished in a tie for No. 3, followed by No. 5 Tennessee.
Rankings: Final AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
The final AP Poll of the 2023-24 season 🙌
1. UConn
2. Purdue
T-3. Alabama
T-3. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Illinois
7. North Carolina
8. Iowa State
9. Duke
10. NC State pic.twitter.com/A5ZwgLpe3p
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024
The SEC finished with five ranked teams, followed by the ACC and Clemson with four teams.
No. 11 Marquette and No. 13 Creighton joined No. 1 UConn as the three Big East teams to finish in the top 25.
The Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, and West Coast Conference had two teams in the final poll, with the A-10 closing it out with one.
1. UConn
2. Purdue
T-3. Alabama
T-3. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Illinois
7. North Carolina
8. Iowa State
9. Duke
10. NC State
11. Arizona
12. Marquette
13. Creighton
14. Clemson
15. Gonzaga
16. Baylor
17. San Diego State
18. Auburn
19. Kansas
20. Kentucky
21. Saint Mary’s
22. Utah State
23. Washington State
24. South Carolina
25. Dayton