College Football News and Rumors

Oregon stays undefeated with dominant win over Washington

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24885355_168396541_lowres-2

The University of Oregon Ducks remain undefeated in College Football. On Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks defeated the University of Washington Huskies 49-21.

Inside Look at the Ducks win

The Ducks were led by running back Jordan James of Nashville, Tennessee, who had 139 total yards and two touchdowns. James had 15 rushing carries for 99 rushing yards, and four catches for 40 yards. His touchdown runs were both for one yard in the second quarter. James initially put the Ducks up 14-6 at 6:47 of the second quarter, and then put the Ducks up 21-6 7:37 of the second quarter.

The reason why Oregon got the football so fast after going up eight points is because Huskies running back Jonah Coleman fumbled the football on the Huskies first offensive possession after the first James touchdown. There was a loss of seven yards on the play. Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon of Detroit, Michigan recovered the football.

Oregon outscored Washington in every quarter. Oregon won 7-3 in the first quarter, 21-11 in the second quarter, 7-0 in the third quarter, and 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii, completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for another 20 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown passes were for nine yards to wide receiver Tez Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and 16 yards to tight end Terrance Ferguson of Littleton, Colorado. Gabriel’s touchdown run was for four yards. Oregon had two more touchdown runs. They were for nine yards by Noah Whittington of Fort Valley, Georgia to open the scoring and one yard from Da’Juan Riggs of Washington, D.C.

Who do the Ducks play next?

Oregon plays the fourth seed Penn State University Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7 in Eugene. Penn State’s only loss this season came on November 2 when they lost 20-13 to Ohio State.

 

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF Oregon Ducks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24885355_168396541_lowres-2

Oregon stays undefeated with dominant win over Washington

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24476190_168396541_lowres-2
Oregon seeks to continue undefeated season against Washington
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24537206_168396541_lowres-2
Notre Dame and Ohio State deliver with impressive College Football wins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24789981_168396541_lowres-2
Top two College Football Games in Week 13
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24472553_168396541_lowres-2
Can Wisconsin give Oregon its first loss in the College Football season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 15 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24472404_168396541_lowres-2
Georgia Tech stuns Miami in College Football action
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24656609_168396541_lowres-2
Ohio State hands Penn State its first loss of 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top