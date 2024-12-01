The University of Oregon Ducks remain undefeated in College Football. On Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks defeated the University of Washington Huskies 49-21.

Inside Look at the Ducks win

The Ducks were led by running back Jordan James of Nashville, Tennessee, who had 139 total yards and two touchdowns. James had 15 rushing carries for 99 rushing yards, and four catches for 40 yards. His touchdown runs were both for one yard in the second quarter. James initially put the Ducks up 14-6 at 6:47 of the second quarter, and then put the Ducks up 21-6 7:37 of the second quarter.

The reason why Oregon got the football so fast after going up eight points is because Huskies running back Jonah Coleman fumbled the football on the Huskies first offensive possession after the first James touchdown. There was a loss of seven yards on the play. Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon of Detroit, Michigan recovered the football.

Oregon outscored Washington in every quarter. Oregon won 7-3 in the first quarter, 21-11 in the second quarter, 7-0 in the third quarter, and 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii, completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for another 20 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown passes were for nine yards to wide receiver Tez Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and 16 yards to tight end Terrance Ferguson of Littleton, Colorado. Gabriel’s touchdown run was for four yards. Oregon had two more touchdown runs. They were for nine yards by Noah Whittington of Fort Valley, Georgia to open the scoring and one yard from Da’Juan Riggs of Washington, D.C.

Who do the Ducks play next?

Oregon plays the fourth seed Penn State University Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship game on December 7 in Eugene. Penn State’s only loss this season came on November 2 when they lost 20-13 to Ohio State.