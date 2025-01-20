The College Football Playoff National Championship game will take place this season from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night. Here are some intriguing storylines heading into the game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

What are their records?

Notre Dame is 14-1. Ohio State is 13-2.

Who has beaten Notre Dame and Ohio State this year?

Notre Dame, which has historically been the top independent football program in the United States, lost 16-14 to the Northern Illinois University Huskies on September 7. Ohio State was beaten 32-31 by Oregon on October 12, and then 13-10 by Michigan on November 30. So the fact that the Buckeyes are in the final when they lost two games this season could be considered somewhat surprising.

How have Notre Dame and Ohio State done in the 12-team playoff?

The Fighting Irish, which were the seventh seeds, opened the playoff on December 20 with a 27-17 win over number 10 ranked Indiana. That was followed by a 23-10 win over number two Georgia on January 2 in the Sugar Bowl (College Football playoff quarterfinal) and a 27-24 win over number six Penn State on January 9 in the Orange Bowl (College Football playoff semifinal).

The Buckeyes, which are the eighth seed, opened the playoff on December 21 with a 42-17 triumph over number nine Tennessee. That was followed by a 41-21 win over number one ranked Oregon on January 1 in the Rose Bowl (College Football playoff quarterfinal) and a 28-14 won over number five ranked Texas on January 10 in the Cotton Bowl (College Football playoff semifinal).

Who are the coaches?

The Buckeyes are coached by Ryan Day of Manchester, New Hampshire and high-profile offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of Dover, New Hampshire. The Fighting Irish are coached by Marcus Freeman of Fairborn, Ohio.

Who are the key players?

The Fighting Irish are led by quarterback Riley Leonard of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and wide receiver Jaden Greathouse of Austin, Texas. The Buckeyes are led by quarterback Will Howard of West Chester, Pennsylvania.