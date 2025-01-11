Ohio State to play for College Football National Championship

The Ohio State University Buckeyes are in the College Football National Championship. On Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas (regular home of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League), the Buckeyes defeated the University of Texas Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl. This was the second of two College Football semifinal games. On Thursday in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Penn State University Nittany Lions 27-24. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will now play for the College Football National Championship on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Inside Look at the Buckeyes win

Ohio State had a strong performance from quarterback Will Howard of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Howard completed 24 of 33 passes for 289 passing yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The touchdown was a 75 yard run after a screen pass from Howard to Buckeyes running back Treveyon Henderson of Hopewell, Virginia. At the time, the Buckeyes went up 14-7.

The major score switched the momentum. Texas had tied the game at seven moments earlier as the Buckeyes ran into penalty trouble. Henderson meanwhile had 117 total yards. He had 75 receiving yards and 42 rushing yards.

Dominant fourth quarter for the Buckeyes

Ohio State had a game-winning one yard run for a touchdown from Quinshon Judkins of Pike Road, Alabama. The major score came with seven minutes and two seconds left and put the Buckeyes up 21-14 at the time. The Longhorns were then driving with just over two minutes left when Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers fumbled the football. The fumble recovery was created by defensive end Jack Sawyer of Columbus, Ohio, who had an 83 yard fumble return for a touchdown. The major score could be considered one of the most dramatic plays in the history of the Ohio State Buckeyes football program.