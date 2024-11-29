Oregon seeks to continue undefeated season against Washington

The 2024 College Football regular season is coming to a close as the conference championship games and the expanded playoff just around the corner. The most notable game on Saturday as we close out the month of November is in the Pacific Northwest region as the University of Oregon Ducks faces the University of Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Ducks are undefeated

The University of Oregon is the only team left undefeated in the 2024 College Football season. They have an overall record of 11 wins and zero losses. Washington is in seventh place in the Big 10 Conference at six wins and five losses. Washington and Oregon were among the teams that left the Pac 10 for the Big 10 in the offseason.

Who have beaten Washington?

The Huskies have lost 24-19 to Washington State, 21-18 to Rutgers, 40-16 to Iowa, 31-17 to Indiana, and 35-6 to Penn State. None of the six opponents the Huskies have beaten this season are ranked.

Inside look at the Ducks unbeaten season

Oregon has beaten three teams ranked in the top 25. On September 7, they beat 11th ranked Boise State 37-34. That was followed by an epic 32-31 win over Ohio State on October 12, and a 38-9 romp over Illinois on October 26. The wins over Boise State and Ohio State were two of three wins the Ducks have had this season by a field goal or less. Oregon also beat the University of Wisconsin 16-13 on November 16. The Ducks are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii, who leads the Big 10 with 3066 passing yards.

Big 10 Championship Ahead

Win or lose against the Huskies, the Ducks will be in the Big 10 Championship game. Their opponent will either be Ohio State, Penn State or Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 7. The Buckeyes, Hoosiers and Nittany Lions are at one loss. On Saturday, the Buckeyes have their big annual game against Michigan, the Hoosiers face the 1-10 University of Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State faces Maryland.