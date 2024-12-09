Oregon stays undefeated as College Football bracket announced

It was an interesting weekend of college football. On Saturday, the University of Oregon Ducks won the Big Ten Conference by beating Penn State 45-37 in an offensive slugfest. The Ducks were led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii, who completed 22 passes in 32 attempts for 283 passing yards and four touchdowns. It was a record setting performance for Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, who had 11 catches for 181 receiving yards, and another major score. Johnson’s 181 receiving yards was a Big Ten Football Championship record.

Who does Oregon play next?

Oregon, which remains the only team in College Football undefeated at 13 wins and zero losses, will play the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee on January 1. The Ducks will play in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

What are the four games in the first round?

The first game of the first ever 12-team College Football bracket will take place on December 20 as Notre Dame takes on Indiana from Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. The Hoosiers have a strong Canadian following as their quarterback is Kurtis Rourke of Oakville, Ontario, and brother of British Columbia Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke of Victoria, British Columbia. Then on December 21, there will be a triple header. The Texas Longhorns will host the Clemson Tigers at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Penn State will host Southern Methodist University at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, and Ohio State will host Tennessee at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

What other schools get the bye?

Joining Oregon are Boise State, Arizona State and Georgia. Oregon will play the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee, Arizona State will play the winner of Texas and Clemson in in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day, Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, and Boise State will play the winner of Penn State and Southern Methodist University in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.