2024 Big Ten Championship Preview

The most significant conference championship game of the 2024 College Football season takes place on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon as the University of Oregon Ducks faces the Penn State University Nittany Lions. The Ducks are putting their undefeated record on the line and have a chance to win the Big Ten Conference one year after leaving the Pac 12.

Who beat Penn State?

The Ducks enter the game without losing a single game all season. They have a perfect record of 12 wins and zero losses. Penn State’s only loss came on November 2, as they were beaten 20-13 by Ohio State. Even though the Nittany Lions and Ducks are in the same conference, they did not face each other in the regular season. The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the road, as their only defeat came at home.

Where is Penn State ranked?

Oregon is obviously ranked number one because they are undefeated and participate in an elite conference. The Nittany Lions meanwhile are ranked third. The only team ranked between Oregon and Penn State is the University of Texas. The Longhorns have the same record as the Nittany Lions at 11 wins and one loss, and are facing the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Who is favoured to win the Big Ten Championship?

The Ducks are the three point favourite. At some times this week the betting line has been at 3.5 points. The winner of this game is assured a bye to the quarterfinals in the exciting 12-team College Football Playoff. It will also be interesting to see if Oregon remains in the top four if they lose to Penn State. Other Teams at one loss heading into Saturday are Army, Southern Methodist University, Indiana University, Notre Dame, and Boise State,

Who is Oregon’s star?

Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award this past week. The Ducks quarterback completed 275 passes in 374 attempts for 3275 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Gabriel also had 57 rushes for 175 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.