One of the more intriguing College Football stories on Saturday were the dominant and convincing wins by Ohio State and Notre Dame. Heading into College Football’s Week 13 season, there were three undefeated teams. Now there is only one as Oregon has a perfect record of 11 wins and zero losses.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes handed the first loss of the season for the University of Indiana Hoosiers with a 38-15 win at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. After the Hoosiers scored a touchdown on their opening drive, the Buckeyes scored 31 unanswered points to take a dominant 31-7 lead with eight minutes and 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The key touchdown came early in the second half. With Ohio State leading 14-10, Buckeyes punt returner Caleb Downs of Hoschton, Georgia returned a kick 79 yards for the major score. It was an impressive touchdown run for Downs, who got by several Hoosiers special team players.

Downs was the second special teams player to have an impressive day in University football on Saturday. In the 2024 Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ontario (the Canadian University Football Championship), history was made as kicker Felipe Forteza of Quebec City, Quebec set the Vainer Cup record for most field goals in a game with six as the Laval University Rouge et Or won their 12th Vanier Cup in school history by beating the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 22-17.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s 49-14 win over Army at Yankee Stadium was extremely noteworthy. Not just because the game took place at an iconic baseball stadium, but because it was the first loss this season for the Black Knights. The Fighting Irish star in this one was running back Jeremiyah Love of St. Louis, Missouri, who had seven rushes for 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for six receiving yards and another major score.

The Fighting Irish and Buckeyes now have the same number of losses this season as the Black Knights and Hoosiers, and tha answer is one. Notre Dame’s only loss came on September 7 in a 16-14 defeat to Northern Illinois. Ohio State’s only loss came to Oregon on October 12 by a score of 32-31. Oregon next plays Washington on November 30.