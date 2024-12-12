UNC names Bill Belichick new head coach

There was big news on Wednesday in College Football as the University of North Carolina Tar Heels have hired one of the most successful coaches in National Football League history as their new head coach. According to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report, the Tar Heels signed Bill Belichick of Nashville, Tennessee to a five year contract worth $50 million.

NFL greatness

This is the first time that Belichick is coaching at the College level. During his 24 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots, he won a remarkable six Super Bowl titles, and had a regular season record of 266 wins and 121 losses for a winning percentage of .687. Belichick was considered a strategic mastermind in the NFL and teamed up with quarterback Tom Brady of San Mateo, California to have unprecedented success.

Belichick’s 302 career wins as a NFL head coach are third all-time. In addition to winning 266 games with the Patriots, he won 36 games with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995. Don Shula of the Miami Dolphins/Baltimore Colts is first all-time with 328 wins and former Chicago Bears head coach George Halas is second all-time with 318 wins.

NFL Assistant Coach Experience

In addition to being a head coach, Belichick has a wealth of experience as an assistant coach. He was with the Baltimore Colts as a special assistant (1975), the Detroit Lions as an assistant special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach (1976 and 1977), the Denver Broncos as an assistant special teams coordinator and defensive assistant (1978), the New York Giants as a special teams coordinator, defensive assistant, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator (1979 to 1990), the Patriots assistant head coach and defensive backs coach (1996), and the New York Jets assistant head coach and defensive coordinator (1997 to 1999).

West Virginia also hires a new head coach

The West Virginia Mountaineers also made College Football headlines as they named Rich Rodriguez of Grant Town, West Virginia as their new head coach. He previously coached West Virginia from 2001 to 2007. Rodriguez has also coached Salem, Glenville State, Michigan, Arizona, and recently Jacksonville State. He has a record of 190 wins, 129 losses and two ties for a winning percentage of .595.