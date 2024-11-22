College Football News and Rumors

Top two College Football Games in Week 13

Jeremy Freeborn
The regular season of the College Football Season is winding down before the much anticipated and long overdue expanded 12-team playoff is set to begin next month. Before we get rolling with that, there are some intriguing games on the College Football schedule in Week 13. Here are the two best.

Indiana @ Ohio State

Here we have two of the top five teams in the country as second ranked Ohio State faces fifth ranked Indiana. The Buckeyes have an overall record of nine wins and one loss with their only defeat coming to top ranked Oregon by a score of 32-31 on October 12.

The Hoosiers are undefeated at 10 wins and zero losses, and many have the right to question why they are heading into Columbus as a 10 point underdog. The Hoosiers are led by Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke of Oakville, Ontario. Kurtis is the younger brother of British Columbia Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke of Victoria, British Columbia. So far this season, Kurtis Rourke has completed 171 passes in 238 attempts for 2410 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 30 rushes for 17 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The first rushing touchdown came on September 6 in a 77-3 Hoosiers win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Rourke had a one yard run with two minutes and 27 seconds left in the second quarter to put the Hoosiers up 42-0 at the time. The second rushing touchdown came on September 21 in a 52-14 Indiana win over Charlotte. Rourke had a 12 yard run with three minutes and five seconds left in the second quarter to put the Hoosiers up 24-14 at the time.

Army @ Notre Dame

The Army Black Knights are 18th in the country, but should be in the top 12 if they beat the Fighting Irish on Saturday. The game has special meaning because it will be at Yankee Stadium. The Black Knights are undefeated at nine wins and zero losses, while the Fighting Irish are at nine wins and one loss. The only team to beat the sixth ranked Note Dame this season is Northern Illinois, who came through with a 16-14 win on September 7.

Army Black Knights College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ohio State Buckeyes
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

