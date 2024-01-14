College Football News and Rumors

College Football Fans React To Michigan Wolverines’ J.J. McCarthy Declaring For NFL Draft, Leaving Mark As CFP National Championship QB

Jeff Hawkins
With nothing more to prove at the CFP level, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy announced Sunday he will forgo his senior season and declare his eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

“This decision was not easy and how could it be?” McCarthy said via social media. “I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

Twitter users reacted to the news of the Wolverines losing their starting quarterback, six days after winning the national championship.

Breaking Big Ten news …

The busy McCarthy departs Michigan with a 27-1 record as a starter, the best winning percentage for QBs with at least 20 starts since 1971, a three-time Big Ten champion and a groom-to-be …

McCarthy’s took three deep breathes before explaining his decision via social media …

McCarthy also leaves the program with a 3-0 record against Ohio State. As a teen-ager, the future five-star prep prospect followed the Buckeyes and at one point his recruitment trended toward Columbus …

Flashback to a freshman-to-be McCarthy in 2020. “I’m committed to this university for a lot more reasons than the game of football” …

After McCarthy became the first Big Ten QB to lead a team to a 15-0 record and posting an 89.2 QB rating, most Wolverines fans understood the decision …

McCarthy’s QBR ranks No. 1 in program history (Where’s Tom Brady?) …

The quarterback who defeated Alabama coach Nick Saban in his final game, McCarthy is considered by many NFL pundits to be middle-to-late first rounder. He received an endorsement from his coach Jim Harbaugh, who publicly stated: “Oh, yeah, I think he’s NFL ready” …

McCarthy ended his run at Michigan as the 2024 Rose Bowl MVP and 2023 Big Ten QB of the Year. He spoke to the fan base Saturday night …

A member of the media endorsed McCarthy’s importance to the program …

During the national championship parade in Ann Arbor on Saturday, backup QB Alex Orji started auditioning to replace McCarthy …

Now comes the NFL draft projections for McCarthy …

CFP College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NFL Draft
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
