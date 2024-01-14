With nothing more to prove at the CFP level, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy announced Sunday he will forgo his senior season and declare his eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

“This decision was not easy and how could it be?” McCarthy said via social media. “I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

Twitter users reacted to the news of the Wolverines losing their starting quarterback, six days after winning the national championship.

Breaking Big Ten news …

BREAKING: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL Draft #GoBlue – 27-1 as a starter

– 3-0 vs. Ohio State

– 3x Big Ten champ

– National champion Story: https://t.co/WqdXjqE2u9 pic.twitter.com/fdQPvdivOZ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 14, 2024

The busy McCarthy departs Michigan with a 27-1 record as a starter, the best winning percentage for QBs with at least 20 starts since 1971, a three-time Big Ten champion and a groom-to-be …

J.J. McCarthy is about to have the greatest 3-week stretch of anyone on the planet. Jan. 1st: Won the Rose Bowl

Jan. 8th: Won the National Championship

Jan. 13th: Proposed to his girlfriend

Jan. 14th: Declared for the NFL Draft

Jan. 20th: 21st Birthday Enjoy it, kid. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) January 14, 2024

McCarthy’s took three deep breathes before explaining his decision via social media …

Michigan’s J.J McCarthy, whom Jim Harbaugh called “the greatest quarterback” in the school’s history, announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/q9tOrZDlpo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024

McCarthy also leaves the program with a 3-0 record against Ohio State. As a teen-ager, the future five-star prep prospect followed the Buckeyes and at one point his recruitment trended toward Columbus …

Who has called their own shot and delivered like J.J. McCarthy did? At 16, he said of Ohio State: “I used to love them. Now I want to kill them.” Michigan was 2-4 and lost 8 straight to OSU when JJ arrived. He leaves 3-0 vs. OSU and a national champion. https://t.co/BN4P11T8Kl pic.twitter.com/TagrC4vapy — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 14, 2024

Flashback to a freshman-to-be McCarthy in 2020. “I’m committed to this university for a lot more reasons than the game of football” …

Thank you, and best of luck, J.J. McCarthy! 🤩 It seems like a good time to relive the QB's NSD interview from late 2020.@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/osZGnfxQRk — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 14, 2024

After McCarthy became the first Big Ten QB to lead a team to a 15-0 record and posting an 89.2 QB rating, most Wolverines fans understood the decision …

As much as I would have loved for him to come back, J.J. McCarthy made a GREAT decision for both him and his family. He is projected as a 1st round pick, and there is no way he could ever top what he accomplished this year — an undefeated national championship where he made an… pic.twitter.com/2gED3OdRH3 — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) January 14, 2024

McCarthy’s QBR ranks No. 1 in program history (Where’s Tom Brady?) …

J.J. McCarthy is the best QB in Michigan history. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tldOWA6IaC — ☨ Wolverine Devotee 🌹 30-24, 45-23, 42-27 〽️ (@UMichWD) January 14, 2024

The quarterback who defeated Alabama coach Nick Saban in his final game, McCarthy is considered by many NFL pundits to be middle-to-late first rounder. He received an endorsement from his coach Jim Harbaugh, who publicly stated: “Oh, yeah, I think he’s NFL ready” …

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on whether he thinks quarterback J.J. McCarthy is “NFL ready.” pic.twitter.com/45XcaF1Det — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) December 28, 2023

McCarthy ended his run at Michigan as the 2024 Rose Bowl MVP and 2023 Big Ten QB of the Year. He spoke to the fan base Saturday night …

"No matter what decision comes of this, Michigan will forever be in my heart . . . and I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man." 🗣️ J.J. McCarthy, on his future plans 📺: Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/T6II6tgmrS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2024

A member of the media endorsed McCarthy’s importance to the program …

If you’re not a Michigan lifer, you have no say in whether or not J.J. McCarthy is/is not the most impactful QB in program history. Trust me, he is. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) January 14, 2024

During the national championship parade in Ann Arbor on Saturday, backup QB Alex Orji started auditioning to replace McCarthy …

Michigan QB Alex Orji played catch with fans during the national championship parade. Or at least he tried to. pic.twitter.com/snhN14b4fm — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 13, 2024

Now comes the NFL draft projections for McCarthy …

J.J. McCarthy will be one of the most debated quarterback prospects in the 2024 class. He had the tools but will be interesting to see if he can get drafted in the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/fNDDIbIqUZ — Kevin (@Daboys_22) January 14, 2024