College Football News and Rumors

Intense, Focused Sherrone Moore Tackling Early College Football To-Do List As Michigan’s New Coach

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
sherone moore hired to do list (1)

Moments after then-No. 3 Michigan topped No. 10 Penn State, acting head coach Sherrone Moore sobbed before a national television audience. With tears streaming down his face, Moore appeared emotionally spent.

“Thank Coach Harbaugh,” Moore told FOX Sports during an on-field interview at Beaver Stadium. “F—ing love you, man. I love the s— out of you, man. Did this for you.”

Back in Ann Arbor, Mich., Jim Harbaugh served the first of a season-ending three-game suspension after NCAA officials alleged the Michigan program engaged in sign-stealing tactics.

The Wolverines (15-0) captured the national championship, despite Harbaugh serving two three-game suspensions. For four of those games, Moore was named game-day coach. He won all four, including a victory over Ohio State.

While NCAA investigators continued snooping around, Harbaugh on Tuesday bolted for the NFL, accepting an offer to become the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The emotional Moore on Friday was named his successor, becaming the first Black coach in program history.

His public acceptance speech was G-rated, thankfully. After the Penn State speech, Moore revealed his mother was not happy with his language. He apologized.

Now, it’s time for Moore to get to work.

New Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Preparing To Start Work

Here are just a few of the details on Moore’s early to-do list:

Job No. 1: Retaining Scholarship Players

In the nearly three weeks since topping Washington, 34-13, in the national championship game, the Wolverines have experienced a lot of change.

Lured by the NFL, Harbaugh and key contributors such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Junior Colson and Zak Zinter announced they would not return in 2024.

That’s a lot of talent. One of Moore’s first challenges will be maintaining the majority of the remaining roster. Others will likely leave via the transfer portal. But, with Moore in place, it’s doubtful stars like Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and Colston Loveland depart during the current 30-day window, which opened Tuesday when Harbaugh officially resigned.

Job No. 2: Adding Top-Flight Talent

Now in the captain’s chair, Moore will need to continue displaying his recruiting chops and bring in additional playmakers. He needs more NFL-caliber talent like Dax Hill and McCarthy. Harbaugh was known as more of a closer when it came to recruits. Moore has evolved into one of the program’s top salesmen over the past few seasons.

Will he look to expand the recruiting department and focus primarily on top 100 talent?

Or will he continue to look for sleeper prospects like recent standouts Ronnie Bell, Hassan Haskins, Kwity Paye and Mike Sainristil?

One thing will be certain. Michigan’s new head coach will be more involved in the day-to-day running of the recruiting process.

Job No. 3: Construct New Coaching Staff

The number of assistant coaches Harbaugh will take with him to Hollywood is uncertain, but the promotion of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is a safe bet.

That would be a big hit to Michigan, considering Minter directed the CFP’s top-ranked defense, allowing just 9.5 points per game.

If Minter departs, finding a new DC will be a top priority for Moore. The 21st coach in team history also will have to decide if he’ll maintain play-calling duties or hand them over to the new OC.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach,” Moore said via team statement.

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland

College Football Coaching Candidates Begin To Line Up As Jim Harbaugh Departs Chance At Michigan Immortality For NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 25 2024
College Football News and Rumors
jj mccarthy declaresfor nfl (1)
College Football Fans React To Michigan Wolverines’ J.J. McCarthy Declaring For NFL Draft, Leaving Mark As CFP National Championship QB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
College Football News and Rumors
michigan natty parade celebration 2222222 (1)
Michigan Wolverines’ Players, College Football Fans Celebrate 2023 National Champions With Parade, Get-Together
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
College Football News and Rumors
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals
College Football coaching legend Nick Saban retiring at age 72
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football News and Rumors
john madden tribute on screen (1)
CFP Final: John Madden’s Grandson, Jesse, Living College Football Dream As Backup Safety For Favored Michigan
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 6 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 4 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Former Buckeyes DB Says OSU Coach Ryan Day’s Seat Should Be ‘On Fire’
Former Buckeyes DB Says OSU Coach Ryan Day’s Seat Should Be ‘On Fire’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top