Moments after then-No. 3 Michigan topped No. 10 Penn State, acting head coach Sherrone Moore sobbed before a national television audience. With tears streaming down his face, Moore appeared emotionally spent.

“Thank Coach Harbaugh,” Moore told FOX Sports during an on-field interview at Beaver Stadium. “F—ing love you, man. I love the s— out of you, man. Did this for you.”

Back in Ann Arbor, Mich., Jim Harbaugh served the first of a season-ending three-game suspension after NCAA officials alleged the Michigan program engaged in sign-stealing tactics.

The Wolverines (15-0) captured the national championship, despite Harbaugh serving two three-game suspensions. For four of those games, Moore was named game-day coach. He won all four, including a victory over Ohio State.

While NCAA investigators continued snooping around, Harbaugh on Tuesday bolted for the NFL, accepting an offer to become the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The emotional Moore on Friday was named his successor, becaming the first Black coach in program history.

His public acceptance speech was G-rated, thankfully. After the Penn State speech, Moore revealed his mother was not happy with his language. He apologized.

Now, it’s time for Moore to get to work.

Feels like a great time to bring back Sherrone Moore’s postgame interview after beating Penn State 😤 📽️: @CFBONFOX | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fQ3VdWZ5Ok — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 27, 2024

New Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Preparing To Start Work

Here are just a few of the details on Moore’s early to-do list:

Job No. 1: Retaining Scholarship Players

In the nearly three weeks since topping Washington, 34-13, in the national championship game, the Wolverines have experienced a lot of change.

Lured by the NFL, Harbaugh and key contributors such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Junior Colson and Zak Zinter announced they would not return in 2024.

That’s a lot of talent. One of Moore’s first challenges will be maintaining the majority of the remaining roster. Others will likely leave via the transfer portal. But, with Moore in place, it’s doubtful stars like Donovan Edwards, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and Colston Loveland depart during the current 30-day window, which opened Tuesday when Harbaugh officially resigned.

Job No. 2: Adding Top-Flight Talent

Now in the captain’s chair, Moore will need to continue displaying his recruiting chops and bring in additional playmakers. He needs more NFL-caliber talent like Dax Hill and McCarthy. Harbaugh was known as more of a closer when it came to recruits. Moore has evolved into one of the program’s top salesmen over the past few seasons.

Will he look to expand the recruiting department and focus primarily on top 100 talent?

Or will he continue to look for sleeper prospects like recent standouts Ronnie Bell, Hassan Haskins, Kwity Paye and Mike Sainristil?

One thing will be certain. Michigan’s new head coach will be more involved in the day-to-day running of the recruiting process.

Job No. 3: Construct New Coaching Staff

The number of assistant coaches Harbaugh will take with him to Hollywood is uncertain, but the promotion of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is a safe bet.

That would be a big hit to Michigan, considering Minter directed the CFP’s top-ranked defense, allowing just 9.5 points per game.

If Minter departs, finding a new DC will be a top priority for Moore. The 21st coach in team history also will have to decide if he’ll maintain play-calling duties or hand them over to the new OC.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach,” Moore said via team statement.

WATCH: Jesse Minter, Grant Newsome talk Michigan football heading into stretch run #GoBlue https://t.co/RdSFneU86E pic.twitter.com/XdYqySE9dP — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 1, 2023