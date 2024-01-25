Entering his senior season, starting quarterback Jim Harbaugh guided Michigan to a Fiesta Bowl victory and a No. 2 season-ending ranking, but still felt he needed to prove himself.

“In my mind, I’m still a little kid trying to prove I’m not here just because my dad coached for Bo,” Harbaugh told the Ann Arbor News in 1986.

Harbaugh, of course, was referring to iconic coach Bo Schembechler and his father, Jack, who served as Michigan’s defensive backs coach from 1973-80.

Jim and his brother, John, the Baltimore Ravens’ coach, grew up rooting for the Wolverines. The Harbaughs experienced family vacations in California when Schembechler guided the program to three consecutive trips to the Rose Bowl (1977-79).

Relocating to the coast, Harbaugh years to remain known as a “Michigan Man.” Thanks to leading the Wolverines to a 2023 national championship and three consecutive Big Ten titles and wins over Ohio State, he will be an Ann Arbor legend.

But by leaving now, Harbaugh is turning his back on Michigan immortality.

If he had returned, fought off the NCAA’s current investigations and guided the Wolverines to another CFP title, he would have become the first coach to win multiple national titles since Fielding Yost led the team to six titles from 1901-26.

Disregard the plans for a future Harbaugh statue in front of the Michigan Union.

With Harbaugh departing, the attention turns to who will take his place. Here’s a look at the three top candidates, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and LSU coach Brian Kelly.

12 year old Jim Harbaugh Celebrates Rick Leach TD http://t.co/ZtqODDIX4c #YouCanAlwaysComeHome pic.twitter.com/I0WsYyz5pS — John Gordon (@JG_82) September 28, 2014

3 Top Michigan Coaching Candidates

Sherrone Moore

The favorite to many connected with the program. Considering how he handled Harbaugh’s two three-game suspensions last season, Moore reportedly has the most of the players’ trust and loyalty. Credit with top-10 wins at Penn State and against visiting Ohio State to close out the regular season fueled the eventual run to the 34-13 win over Washington in the national championship game.

Also serving as an offensive line coach, Moore may be the favorite and Michigan could get style points for hiring a minority candidate, but at 37 years old, athletic director Warde Manuel could go with a more experienced hire.

Michigan should hire Sherrone Moore has its next Head Coach. Period. The man has poured all his blood, sweat and tears into the program. Literally. @Coach_SMoore pic.twitter.com/wcJThqn6Qc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2024

Chris Klieman

Possibly the candidate with the most immediate upside, Klieman proved on various levels he can build a winning – and maintain – winning programs.

Before helping to resurrect a dormant Kansas State program, Klieman coached North Dakota State for four consecutive FCS national championships (2014-18). With the Wildcats since 2019, Kleiman has compiled a 39-24 record with a Big 12 Championship.

Klieman could be hard to pry away from his current gig. He declined an offer to coach Michigan State late in 2023.

Chris Klieman keeps getting mentioned as a candidate for other jobs but he keeps staying at Kansas State. I talked to AD Gene Taylor about dealing with that attention and how the Cats have kept Klieman happy in Manhattan 🦅 https://t.co/Sd31eZDYSK ⭐️ https://t.co/Aly9F56jbI — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 24, 2024

Brian Kelly

The one with ties to Michigan could be long shot compared to Moore and Klieman.

At LSU, Kelly has earned a 19-7 mark and guided the Tigers to an SEC title game appearance. This season, he coached Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Kelly paid his coaching dues in Allendale, Mich., directing Grand Valley State from 1987-2003 and capturing two Div. II national championships.

Before joining LSU, Kelly, 62, coached at one of Michigan’s biggest rivals, Notre Dame. Would that be held against him?

.@ColinCowherd says Michigan should hire Brian Kelly to replace Jim Harbaugh: “He wins and wins everywhere and wins instantly.” pic.twitter.com/Zu9PosACVL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2024