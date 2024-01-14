Michigan’s CFP national championship squad received a victory celebration Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Beginning with a parade before segueing to Crisler Center for a series of speeches and celebrations, college football fans honored the Michigan Wolverines for claiming the 2023 CFP National Championship title.

The Wolverines, who became the first Big Ten program to go 15-0, defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-13, Monday night, capturing their first NCAA title since 1997. Among the featured speakers, coach Jim Harbaugh attracted most of the attention.

While reports indicate Harbaugh will soon interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for the NFL team’s coaching vacancy, athletic director Warde Manuel attempted to soothe the fans’ nerves: “I promise you, I am working on getting this man Jim Harbaugh a new contract.”

Twitter users responded to Harbaugh’s victory parade. During his speech, he said: “Bo Schembechler said ‘the team, the team, the team.’ Team 144, you are the team.

“You are Michigan football legends. Beloved sons of Michigan. Mighty men. And now, known simply, as champions.”

The celebration started Monday night in Houston …

And the crazy times continued Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. …

Saturday's event showcased Team 144, featuring running back Blake Corum and friends …

The many faces of national champions …

Harbaugh tightly cradled the NCAA coaches poll national championship trophy. He was not about to fumble …

Harbaugh called Saturday's event the "best parade ever" …

They may have been at the end, but Harbaugh and company led the parade precession …

Getting fans ready at Crisler Center …

The star of the show …

Harbaugh received a "standing 'O' " …

Greeting Harbaugh …

"Ten more years" … "Ten more years" …

Harbaugh spoke …

Harbaugh’s speech touched on three important topics …

Fielding Yost

Scripture

and Shakespeare Ladies & Gentlemen…..

Michael Barrett, the winningest player in 144 years of Michigan football, addressed the crowd …

To the chants of "one more year … one more year," junior quarterback JJ McCarthy, who is 27-1 as a starter, will announce Sunday his intensions to return for his senior campaign or turn pro …

Fin …

