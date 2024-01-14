College Football News and Rumors

Michigan Wolverines’ Players, College Football Fans Celebrate 2023 National Champions With Parade, Get-Together

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
michigan natty parade celebration 2222222 (1)

Michigan’s CFP national championship squad received a victory celebration Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Beginning with a parade before segueing to Crisler Center for a series of speeches and celebrations, college football fans honored the Michigan Wolverines for claiming the 2023 CFP National Championship title.

The Wolverines, who became the first Big Ten program to go 15-0, defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-13, Monday night, capturing their first NCAA title since 1997. Among the featured speakers, coach Jim Harbaugh attracted most of the attention.

While reports indicate Harbaugh will soon interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for the NFL team’s coaching vacancy, athletic director Warde Manuel attempted to soothe the fans’ nerves: “I promise you, I am working on getting this man Jim Harbaugh a new contract.”

Twitter users responded to Harbaugh’s victory parade. During his speech, he said: “Bo Schembechler said ‘the team, the team, the team.’ Team 144, you are the team.

“You are Michigan football legends. Beloved sons of Michigan. Mighty men. And now, known simply, as champions.”

The celebration started Monday night in Houston …

And the crazy times continued Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. …

Saturday’s event showcased Team 144, featuring running back Blake Corum and friends …

The many faces of national champions …

Harbaugh tightly cradled the NCAA coaches poll national championship trophy. He was not about to fumble …

Harbaugh called Saturday’s event the “best parade ever” …

They may have been at the end, but Harbaugh and company led the parade precession …

Getting fans ready at Crisler Center …

The star of the show …

Harbaugh received a “standing ‘O’ “ …

Greeting Harbaugh …

“Ten more years” … “Ten more years” …

Harbaugh spoke …

Harbaugh’s speech touched on three important topics …

Michael Barrett, the winningest player in 144 years of Michigan football, addressed the crowd …

To the chants of “one more year … one more year,” junior quarterback JJ McCarthy, who is 27-1 as a starter, will announce Sunday his intensions to return for his senior campaign or turn pro …

Fin …

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Michigan Vs. Everybody Michigan Wolverines Twitter Washington Huskies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals

College Football coaching legend Nick Saban retiring at age 72

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 10 2024
College Football News and Rumors
john madden tribute on screen (1)
CFP Final: John Madden’s Grandson, Jesse, Living College Football Dream As Backup Safety For Favored Michigan
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 6 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 4 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Former Buckeyes DB Says OSU Coach Ryan Day’s Seat Should Be ‘On Fire’
Former Buckeyes DB Says OSU Coach Ryan Day’s Seat Should Be ‘On Fire’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 4 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Rose Bowl Viewership Ranks Among Top 10 Cable Telecasts of All-Time
Rose Bowl Viewership Ranks Among Top 10 Cable Telecasts of All-Time
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 4 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Tom Brady Backs Jim Harbaugh’s Claim That J.J. McCarthy Is The Greatest Michigan QB Ever
Tom Brady Backs Jim Harbaugh’s Claim That J.J. McCarthy Is The Greatest Michigan QB Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 3 2024
College Football News and Rumors
mccarthy with rose in moth on winners platform (1)
CFP Final Odds: 2 Reasons Why Betonline Sportsbook Lists No. 1 Michigan Early 4.5-Point Favorites Over No. 2 Washington
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 3 2024
More News
Arrow to top