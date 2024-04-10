Josh Allen Contract: Jaguars Edge Rusher Signs Five-Year Deal

Edge rusher Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a new five-year deal on Wednesday. View the details of Josh Allen’s contract below.

Josh Allen Contract: Jaguars DE Signs Five-Year Deal

Another franchise tag-turned-extension: Sources says the #Jaguars and star pass-rusher Josh Allen are closing in on a 5-year contract to make him one of the highest-paid at his position in the NFL. Rather than a one-year deal, one of the best young defenders gets paid. 💰 pic.twitter.com/wGp7mGXzdc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Allen is signing a five-year, $150 million contract, including $88 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Allen earlier this offseason. Allen’s franchise tag number was around $24 million.

With the long-term contract, Allen, 26, is now one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. Allen’s average annual value (AAV) of $30 million is second in the NFL, with only San Francisco’s Nick Bosa higher on the list with $34 million.

Josh Allen Coming Off Career Year

Highest paid defensive players in the NFL on a per-year basis: 🏈Nick Bosa: $34M

🏈Chris Jones: $31.75M

🏈Josh Allen: $30M

🏈Brian Burns: $28.2M

🏈TJ Watt: $28M

🏈Christian Wilkins: $27.5M https://t.co/ZKT4FbamfJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

Drafted with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen became an instant impact player for the Jaguars, recording 10.5 sacks in his rookie year.

Allen only managed 17 sacks over the next three seasons.

The 2023 season was Allen’s best as a pro. The Kentucky product set a Jaguars franchise record with 17.5 sacks. In five seasons, Allen’s 45 sacks are the second most in franchise history. Only Tony Brackens has more sacks (55) as a Jaguar.

Allen and the Jaguars will attempt to make the postseason this upcoming season for the second time in three years.