NFL News and Rumors

Josh Allen Contract: Jaguars Edge Rusher Signs Five-Year Deal

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41)

Edge rusher Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a new five-year deal on Wednesday. View the details of Josh Allen’s contract below.

Josh Allen Contract: Jaguars DE Signs Five-Year Deal

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Allen is signing a five-year, $150 million contract, including $88 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Allen earlier this offseason. Allen’s franchise tag number was around $24 million.

With the long-term contract, Allen, 26, is now one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. Allen’s average annual value (AAV) of $30 million is second in the NFL, with only San Francisco’s Nick Bosa higher on the list with $34 million.

Josh Allen Coming Off Career Year

Drafted with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen became an instant impact player for the Jaguars, recording 10.5 sacks in his rookie year.

Allen only managed 17 sacks over the next three seasons.

The 2023 season was Allen’s best as a pro. The Kentucky product set a Jaguars franchise record with 17.5 sacks. In five seasons, Allen’s 45 sacks are the second most in franchise history.  Only Tony Brackens has more sacks (55) as a Jaguar.

Allen and the Jaguars will attempt to make the postseason this upcoming season for the second time in three years.

Topics  
Jaguars NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL 2024 Schedule: Packers, Eagles To Play Week 1 In Brazil

NFL 2024 Schedule: Packers, Eagles To Play Week 1 In Brazil

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
an Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk On Contract Negotiations: ‘I’m Trying To Get What I Deserve’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after scoring
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Signs New Deal: Contract Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Haason Reddick
Eagles’ Haason Reddick Traded To Jets: Trade Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson
Jets’ Woody Johnson Denies NFL Network’s Report Of Alleged Fight With Robert Saleh
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Louis Rees-Zammit throws a rugby ball.
Chiefs Signing Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38)
L’Jarius Sneed Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans: Contract Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top