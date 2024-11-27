The 12th week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams. This year we are including kickers.

5) Will Lutz

The Denver Broncos improved to a record of seven wins and five losses, and a significant reason was the play of Wil Lutz of Newnan, Georgia. The Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-19 thanks to five field goals and two converts from Lutz. The field goals were from 33, 38, 45, 53 and 54 yards.

4) Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers beat a banged up San Francisco 49ers squad on Sunday by a score of 38-10 at Lambeau Field. It was a key game for Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who had three one-yard rushes for a touchdown. The native of Tulsa, Oklahoma had 26 rushes for 106 rushing yards. With the win, the Packers improved to a record of eight wins and three losses. However, this only puts them in third place in the NFC North.

3) Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs went from playing one of the best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, to one of the worst, the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas needed to be at his finest for Kansas City to come through with a narrow 30-27 win. Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 269 passing yards, and three touchdowns. He also had five rushes for 60 rushing yards. With the win, the Chiefs improved to a record of 10 wins and one loss, and have the best record in the American Football Conference.

2) Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have now won three straight games thanks to strong performances from their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. On Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 34-15.

1) Saquon Barkley

In a magnificent performance, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley of The Bronx, New York completely sizzled against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Barkley set the Eagles franchise record for most rushing yards in a game (255) as Philadelphia defeated in southern California 37-20. Barkley also had two rushing touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards, and four catches for 47 receiving yards. Philadelphia has now won seven straight games and are now at nine wins and two losses on the season.