Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants Trade Up For QB

Dan Girolamo
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes the ball

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager revealed his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Which players are going in the top 10? Below, we examine Peter Schrager’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Schrager has quarterbacks going in the first four picks. Caleb Williams goes No. 1 to Chicago, Jayden Daniels heads to Washington at No. 2, and the Patriots take Drake Maye at No. 3.

Schrager shakes things up at No. 4, with the Giants trading with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and take Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

The other movie in the top 10 comes at No. 9, with the Indianapolis Colts trading up with the Chicago Bears to take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Here’s Schrager’s top 10.

  1. Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, USC
  2. Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  3. New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, UNC
  4. New York Giants (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  5. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
  6. Arizona Cardinals – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
  7. Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
  8. Atlanta Falcons – Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
  9. Indianapolis Colts (via trade with Chicago Bears) – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
  10. New York Jets – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Other Notable Players Taken In Peter Schrager’s Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings, a team looking to trade into the top 10, stay at No. 11 and take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. However, Schrager has the Vikings selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 23.

The Chicago Bears, who traded back from No. 9 to No. 15 in the mock draft, now take Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham to protect Williams.

Finally, Schrager ends the first round with two receiver selections: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, and Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk at No. 32.

NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
