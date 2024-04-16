Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants Trade Up For QB

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager revealed his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Which players are going in the top 10? Below, we examine Peter Schrager’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Here it is.
After weeks on the phones with GMs and HC’s, my first 2024 Mock Draft. https://t.co/eLUxc3fJWD
– Giants trade up for JJ McCarthy
– QBs go 1-4
– Colts trade up for Malik Nabers
– Eagles take Cooper DeJean
– Broncos go… Defense. @nflnetwork @NFLMedia @gmfb
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 16, 2024
Schrager has quarterbacks going in the first four picks. Caleb Williams goes No. 1 to Chicago, Jayden Daniels heads to Washington at No. 2, and the Patriots take Drake Maye at No. 3.
Schrager shakes things up at No. 4, with the Giants trading with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and take Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.
The other movie in the top 10 comes at No. 9, with the Indianapolis Colts trading up with the Chicago Bears to take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Here’s Schrager’s top 10.
- Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, USC
- Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, UNC
- New York Giants (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Los Angeles Chargers – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Atlanta Falcons – Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts (via trade with Chicago Bears) – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- New York Jets – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Schrager 2024 Mock Draft 1.0 Top Ten. @nflnetwork @NFLMedia @gmfb pic.twitter.com/7quV2TC1xb
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 16, 2024
Other Notable Players Taken In Peter Schrager’s Mock Draft
And Giants fans… pic.twitter.com/f7zwoj5Hfe
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 16, 2024
The Minnesota Vikings, a team looking to trade into the top 10, stay at No. 11 and take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. However, Schrager has the Vikings selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 23.
The Chicago Bears, who traded back from No. 9 to No. 15 in the mock draft, now take Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham to protect Williams.
Finally, Schrager ends the first round with two receiver selections: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, and Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk at No. 32.