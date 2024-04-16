Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants Trade Up For QB

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager revealed his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Which players are going in the top 10? Below, we examine Peter Schrager’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Here it is. After weeks on the phones with GMs and HC’s, my first 2024 Mock Draft. https://t.co/eLUxc3fJWD – Giants trade up for JJ McCarthy

– QBs go 1-4

– Colts trade up for Malik Nabers

– Eagles take Cooper DeJean

– Broncos go… Defense. @nflnetwork @NFLMedia @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 16, 2024

Schrager has quarterbacks going in the first four picks. Caleb Williams goes No. 1 to Chicago, Jayden Daniels heads to Washington at No. 2, and the Patriots take Drake Maye at No. 3.

Schrager shakes things up at No. 4, with the Giants trading with the Arizona Cardinals to move up and take Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

The other movie in the top 10 comes at No. 9, with the Indianapolis Colts trading up with the Chicago Bears to take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Here’s Schrager’s top 10.

Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams, USC Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye, UNC New York Giants (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Los Angeles Chargers – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Arizona Cardinals – WR Rome Odunze, Washington Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State Atlanta Falcons – Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama Indianapolis Colts (via trade with Chicago Bears) – WR Malik Nabers, LSU New York Jets – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Other Notable Players Taken In Peter Schrager’s Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings, a team looking to trade into the top 10, stay at No. 11 and take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. However, Schrager has the Vikings selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 23.

The Chicago Bears, who traded back from No. 9 to No. 15 in the mock draft, now take Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham to protect Williams.

Finally, Schrager ends the first round with two receiver selections: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, and Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk at No. 32.