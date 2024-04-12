Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb reworked his deal to remain with the team for the 2024 season. Below, we examine Nick Chubb’s contract details.

Nick Chubb Contract Details: Browns RB Rework Deal

The #Browns and star RB Nick Chubb have agreed on a reworked contract for 2024 to lower his base of $11.775M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with a chance to earn it back in incentives. Chubb is working his way back from a serious knee injury, but isn’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/c6hr3wQeuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

On Thursday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Chubb and the Browns agreed to lower his salary cap hit from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

However, Chubb can earn up to $12.2 million from performance incentives.

Before the reworked deal, Chubb had a base salary of $11.8 million for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract.

Nich Chubb Returning From Devasting Injury

Entering the 2023 season, Chubb was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. However, Chubb suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In September 2023, Chubb had surgery on his medial capsule, meniscus, and MCL. Chubb required another surgery on his ACL later that year.

Entering the league in 2018, Chubb rushed for 996 yards in his rookie season. Chubb then went on to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, including a league-leading 1,525 yards in 2022.

Chubb, 28, is still on the right side of 30. However, it is unknown if he will ever return to being one of the game’s best running backs.

The Browns signed free-agent running backs Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman this offseason, presumably as insurance for Chubb. The Browns also have Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong on the roster.

