Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Had Successful Second Surgery On Tuesday

Wendi Oliveros
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns are having a great season at 6-3, but the missing link is running back Nick Chubb.

Perhaps their inspired play is partly for him as he continues his recovery to get back on the field in 2024.

Chubb took a crucial next step in his recovery with a successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his ACL.

This is his second surgery since suffering the knee injury in Week 2; the first surgery was on September 29 to deal with the meniscus and MCL.

The surgery was reportedly a successful procedure that puts Chubb on the path to return during the 2024 season.

If anyone can return in top form, it is Nick Chubb.

He had a more catastrophic knee injury at Georgia and came back from it.

In between his two surgeries, Chubb was reportedly lifting weights to keep his upper body strong.

When Will We See Chubb Again?

Fans have repeatedly made suggestions to the Browns to have Chubb at the Week 11 Pittsburgh game as part of the pregame ceremony to break the guitar.

This is a tradition in Cleveland, and while it would certainly get the fans and Browns pumped to have them there, Browns Executive VP JW Johnson took to Twitter to respond to fan requests.

He said:

“Trust me we have had this thought for awhile, but unfortunately Nick cannot do it this weekend. Stay tuned as we have more ahead for Sunday and be in the Stadium early! Go Browns!”

Fans then suggested a recorded message or something from Chubb; he is a fan-favorite so it is not surprising fans are clamoring to hear or see him and support him on his recovery.

Best wishes to Nick Chubb on his recovery!

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

