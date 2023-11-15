The Cleveland Browns are having a great season at 6-3, but the missing link is running back Nick Chubb.

Perhaps their inspired play is partly for him as he continues his recovery to get back on the field in 2024.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: “We definitely miss him out there—the person and the teammate and the player he is. We got to keep finding a way to win games.” pic.twitter.com/E7vgj7ZQY6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2023

Chubb took a crucial next step in his recovery with a successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his ACL.

This is his second surgery since suffering the knee injury in Week 2; the first surgery was on September 29 to deal with the meniscus and MCL.

The surgery was reportedly a successful procedure that puts Chubb on the path to return during the 2024 season.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb underwent his second surgery today to repair his ACL. He’s expected to be ready to play next season. pic.twitter.com/jiOe0gEtjh — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 14, 2023

If anyone can return in top form, it is Nick Chubb.

He had a more catastrophic knee injury at Georgia and came back from it.

In between his two surgeries, Chubb was reportedly lifting weights to keep his upper body strong.

Hearing Nick Chubb started lifting weights again recently (upper body). Still has the ACL surgery ahead. But already working his way back… #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 19, 2023

When Will We See Chubb Again?

Fans have repeatedly made suggestions to the Browns to have Chubb at the Week 11 Pittsburgh game as part of the pregame ceremony to break the guitar.

Former #Browns K Phil Dawson breaks the guitar to a big ovation. Dawson also played for the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/OPBGrL6oB7 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 15, 2023

This is a tradition in Cleveland, and while it would certainly get the fans and Browns pumped to have them there, Browns Executive VP JW Johnson took to Twitter to respond to fan requests.

He said:

“Trust me we have had this thought for awhile, but unfortunately Nick cannot do it this weekend. Stay tuned as we have more ahead for Sunday and be in the Stadium early! Go Browns!”

Fans then suggested a recorded message or something from Chubb; he is a fan-favorite so it is not surprising fans are clamoring to hear or see him and support him on his recovery.

Best wishes to Nick Chubb on his recovery!