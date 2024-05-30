NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Notebook: Coach Dave Canales Confirms Joint Training Camp Practices with Jets At Bank Of America Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will reportedly hit someone else besides their teammates during the days leading up to their second exhibition game at Bank of America Stadium.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who has known Panthers coach Dave Canales for nearly a decade and a half, told reporters the two teams will stage joint practices at the Panthers’ new practice facility this summer.

Canales confirmed the news during Wednesday’s press conference following an OTA workout. The Panthers-Jets preseason matchup’s date and time has yet to be determined.

“Robert Saleh and I were quality control coaches together with the Seahawks,” he said after today’s session of team organized activities. “We were together for Super Bowl XLVIII, and then he left shortly after that.

“We were able to practice with them last year in Tampa, and so we just kinda talked about doing that again.”

The Jets, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, practiced with the Panthers last season at team’s old training camp site in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Panthers will stage their first training camp in Charlotte, N.C., this summer.

Canales remains eager to practice with the Jets, for several reasons.

“It’s a great advantage for us because we play so much five-man front type of defense,” he said. “So he’s more the traditional 4-3 defense. We need that work. They ask their defensive ends, their tackles to play aggressively up the line of scrimmage. And so, that’s a lot different than the way we play our two-gap systems, where guys are kind of keeping their shoulders square and staying in gaps. So we need the different part of that rush.”

Panthers Rookie WR Xavier Legette Sits Out OTA

After tweaking his hamstring Tuesday, rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette did not practice Wednesday.

“Just a precaution,” Canales said. “We need to pull back a little bit and make sure we’re smart with this at this point.”

The Panthers coach did not give a timetable for the first-round draft pick’s return to the field.

Eddy Pineiro Remains AWOL

A placekicker Eddy Pineiro remained away from OTAs, Harrison Mevis entertained members of the media by lining up at odd angles and connecting on trick kicks. The rookie was making the most of his OTA time.

Canales was asked for an update on Pineiro status.

“Nope. Same,” he said. “Just watched Harrison kick today. He did great. Nailed all of his kicks. He had about a 57 or 58-yarder, so we’re doing a great job here.”

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

More News
