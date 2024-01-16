NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Through Poor-Tackling Philadelphia Eagles During Wild Card Matchup At Raymond James Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Who saw this coming in late November?

The Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFC champions, were 10-1 and NFL pundits were beginning to talk about quarterback Jalen Hurts contending for MVP status.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 4-7. No one chirped about the Buccaneers earning a trip to the NFC Divisional Round.

Things certainly changed over the past six weeks.

Following a 32-9 victory Monday night in an NFL Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs continued their unlikely postseason run and next play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions beat the host Bucs, 20-6, during a Week 6 encounter.

Twitter users responded Monday to the Buccaneers’ Wild Card rise and the Eagles’ plunge out of the playoffs.

Celebrating the Bucs’ 2023 NFC South Division title, the home fans were enlightened by the pre-game playoff experience …

Concerned over Hurts’ finger injury, the slumping Eagles’ QB planned on wearing a glove for first time. After trying it during pre-game warm-ups, he discarded it. Bare-handed, Hurts went 25 of 35 for 250 yards and one TD pass, but he didn’t make many big plays …

WR Mike Evans, left, and QB Baker Mayfield, the leaders of the Bucs’ surprising playoff run, stood ready for their Wild Card matchup …

Easy entertainment choice, right? …

Keeping the game-opening drive alive, running back Rachaad White broke a few tackles en route to gaining a first down. The extra effort led to placekicker Chase McLaughlin connecting on a 28-yard field goal at 10:02 of the first quarter …

The Bucs’ offense entered the postseason in rut, not scoring in seven of their final eight regular-season quarters. Mayfield needed a good start in front of the home crowd. He got it by connecting with David Moore, on his 29th birthday, for a 33-yard TD reception, benefiting from poor tackling by the Eagles’ defensive backs …

In the first quarter, the Eagles, who lost five of their final six regular-season games, didn’t appear interested in competing with the Bucs, who clinched the NFC South title with an ugly 9-0, Week 18 win over the 2-15 Carolina Panthers. Over the opening 15 minutes, Bucs receivers compiled 90 yards after the catch …

During the opening 15 minutes, the Bucs scored on their opening three possessions, outgaining the Eagles, 178-26 …

The Eagles, who started the season 10-1, had problems executing fundamental tackles recently. CB James Bradberry was benched by the second quarter and the team’s lackadaisical tackling trend continued Monday and it was recognized internationally …

The Eagles showed a bit of spark in the second quarter. Capping a seven-play, 45-yard play, Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott hit a 47-yard field goal to cut the Bucs’ lead to 13-3. In the postseason, Elliott hit his first 16 postseason attempts. Near the end of the first half, the Eagles showed some life with a TD drive …

The Eagles were successful on 18 of their previous 19 “tush-pushes,” but the Bucs stopped Hurts on this 2-point conversion …

The Buccaneers, who crossed midfield on each of their opening seven possessions, went up two scores late in the third quarter, thanks to Bradberry missing another tackle. Taking advantage of the soft defense, Trey Palmer scored on a 56-yard pass from Mayfield …

Final score: Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9 …

Looks like that’s a wrap for all-time great Jason Kelce …

Buccaneers Eagles NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
