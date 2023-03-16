Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee and could miss the 2023-2024 NBA season, according to Shams Charania.

Charania believes that Ball and the Bulls are optimistic that the procedure could resurrect the 25-year-old’s career.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball's career. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023

Lonzo Ball Has Been Out For The Bulls Since January 2022

It’s been a series of setbacks for Ball over the last year. Ball tore his meniscus in January 2022, which required him to miss six to eight weeks after surgery.

Ball was later ruled out for the rest of the season on April 6 after experiencing a setback during his rehab.

Ball underwent surgery again in September 2022, which caused him to miss the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA season. However, the Bulls announced Ball would miss the entire 2022-2023 season on February 21, 2023.

Ball has not played in a game since January 14, 2022.

Lonzo Ball Could Return For the 2024-2025 Season

If Ball misses all of next season, he would not return to action until the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Ball started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. After two seasons, Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal.

In August 2021, Ball was acquired by the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans in exchange for draft picks, Tomáš Satoranský, and Garrett Temple.

In his five seasons, Ball has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

