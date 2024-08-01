D.J. Moore, Bears Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have officially locked up their star wide receiver, D.J. Moore, long-term. The two sides

reportedly agreed on a contract extension for four years that is worth $110 million. $82.6 million of it is

guaranteed. He is now the third highest paid receiver in the league when it comes to guaranteed money

trailing only Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. The Chicago Bears are ushering in a new era with Caleb

Williams at quarterback. They know Moore will be called upon to be his security blanket. Moore is

coming off a solid campaign where he solidified himself as one of the top wideouts in the entire NFL.

D.J. Moore’s Impact

Moore is considered one of the more underrated receivers in the league by some peers. Last season, he

recorded numbers of 96 receptions, eight receiving touchdowns (both career-highs), 14.2 receiving

yards per reception, a catch percentage of 70.6 percent, and 5.6 receptions per game. Not to mention,

Moore also logged 80.2 receiving yards per game and a receiving success rate of 59.6 percent.

He had a career year, and this came with Justin Fields as his quarterback. Fields has a ton of potential still, but he

has also struggled to find consistency throughout his career. As a result, this makes D.J. Moore’s first

year in Chicago all the more impressive. He was a hidden gem with the Carolina Panthers. Now, the NFL

world is getting to see truly how talented D.J. Moore is as a receiver. If rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, pans out, Moore’s production will continue to improve.

Can the Chicago Bears Play Spoiler This Coming Season?

The Bears are in a tough division in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions are the favorites, and the Green

Bay Packers were a wild card team last season. However, the Bears were far from a bottom feeder last

year. They finished the campaign with a win-loss record of 7-10 but showed flashes of potential

throughout the year. With some new weapons such as Keenan Allen, Chicago will be a team that one

cannot overlook anymore. They most likely won’t win the division. However, with a little bit of luck and

patience, a potential wild card spot is not out of the question. Especially in the weaker NFC. All in all, the

Chicago Bears are on a good path right now and D.J. Moore appears to be a foundational piece for them long-term.