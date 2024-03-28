Dak Prescott to Become Free Agent in 2025

Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, plans to become a free agent in 2025 after fulfilling his current contract. The Cowboys quarterback is entering year nine and has been with Dallas his entire career. During that span, he has netted three Pro Bowl appearances to go along with the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Dallas has been one of the premier teams in the NFC East the past few seasons, but their playoff shortcomings have been amplified. With all of this in mind, one could make the argument that the Cowboys’ Super Bowl window is closing at a rapid pace. Especially with this news about Prescott’s plans to eventually test the free agency market.

Dak Prescott Plan to Play Out Current Contract, Become Free Agent in 2025

Where Does Dak Prescott Rank Among Current Quarterbacks?

Many rank Dak Prescott as a tier two quarterback in today’s NFL. He is certainly not on the same level as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or even Joe Burrow. However, he is still much better than most quarterbacks in the NFL. For his career, Prescott has logged a completion percentage of 67.0 percent, 29,459 passing yards, 202 touchdowns to only 74 interceptions, a passer rating of 99.0, and a 73-41-0 win-loss record. However, it is the playoffs where he has fallen short. For his postseason career, Prescott has thrown for 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, 1,962 yards, along with a passer rating of 91.8. However, he is only 2-5 in the postseason. While Dak Prescott’s regular season numbers are impressive, it matters little considering the Cowboys’ Super Bowl window is narrow.

Dallas’ Super Bowl Window

The Dallas Cowboys certainly have the talent to go all the way. However, coaching seems to be a key point of contention as Mike McCarthy has come under plenty of scrutiny the past couple seasons. Regardless, Prescott’s play in the playoffs has also left something to be desired. Especially with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Daron Bland, Stephon Gilmore, and Zack Martin on the roster. As one can see, the star-power is there for the Dallas Cowboys. However, if the team fails to reach the Super Bowl before Dak Prescott’s current deal expires, then the team could be looking at a rebuilding phase sooner rather than later. It is hard to envision the NFL where Dak Prescott is not on the Dallas Cowboys roster as the starting quarterback. With that being said, it could be a reality come 2025.