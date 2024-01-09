Joe Burrow Pushing for Tee Higgins to Return to Bengals

Tee Higgins could be one of the more notable names on the NFL free agent market this offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals have anywhere from February 20th to March 5th to franchise tag him if they go that route. The team has some hard decisions ahead pertaining to their core receivers. Ja’Marr Chase is the clear number one option for Burrow and has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons. Tyler Boyd is also at the end of his deal. As a result, the team could lose a key piece or two if they do not play their cards correctly. However, Joe Burrow is lobbying heavily for the team to retain Tee Higgins for next season.

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Tee Higgins to Return to Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins’ Value

Tee Higgins had a solid campaign this year. Joe Burrow knows this.

“It’s no secret, our relationship,” Burrow said. “I expect Tee to be back. I think that’s the sentiment in the locker room. We all want Tee back. “We know what kind of player he is. We know what kind of person he is. He’s what being a Bengal is all about.”

It should also be noted that Higgins is entering the final season of his rookie contract. If he does become a free agent, there will be a healthy market for the former Clemson product. This season, Higgins logged 42 catches for 656 yards and 15.6 yards per reception in 12 games played this season. It is also imperative to remember that Higgins is the second go-to wide receiver considering Ja’Marr Chase is arguably a top-five wide-out in today’s NFL. Tee Higgins is still a receiver who can get hot at any moment. In the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the regular season, he recorded five catches for 140 yards. The fourth year pro also logged eight receptions for 110 yards in a mid-season matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Recently against the Baltimore Ravens, Higgins had eight catches for 89 yards. All in all, it makes sense why Joe Burrow wants one of his top targets back with the Bengals next year.

Teams Potentially Interested in the Wide Receiver

If the Bengals decide not to franchise tag Tee Higgins, there are a few teams who could utilize his services. It also depends on if Higgins wants a larger role compared to what he currently has in Cincinnati. One team to look out for is the New England Patriots. Many peers believe New England has one of the weakest receiving core’s in the entire league. Higgins would instantly become the go-to target with the Patriots for whoever is at the quarterback position next season.

Another team to pay attention to is the Houston Texans. Giving C.J. Stroud another weapon would amplify Houston’s already explosive offense. Especially if the team decides to move on from Robert Woods. A third team who could express interest in Tee Higgins is the Detroit Lions. Pairing Higgins with Amon-Ra St. Brown would form one of, if not, the best receiver duo in the league. With the current trajectory the Lions are on, Tee Higgins would be a great addition to their already talented roster. With all of this in mind, Tee Higgins is going to be one of the hottest stories this coming offseason.