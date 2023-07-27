Joe Burrow Not Rushing New Deal With Bengals

Amidst the hype around Justin Herbert’s new deal, many are now speculating what will happen with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. With the way the quarterback market is, it is only a matter of time before Burrow most likely becomes the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Despite being one of the top quarterbacks without a long-term deal remaining, the former LSU Tiger had this to say about the situation:

“I’m focused on getting a deal done that’s good for us, good for me, good for the team and good for everybody.”

When asked about Justin Herbert possibly speeding up the process, Burrow also had this to say:

“It gets done when it gets done.”

Burrow’s patience has to be music to Bengals fans’ ears.

Could a New Deal for Joe Burrow Get Completed Sooner Than Later?

Joe Burrow’s Career

Joe Burrow has already carved out an excellent career for himself. He already boasts one Super Bowl appearance and has terrific stats to back up his play despite being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league. The toughness is clearly there for the quarterback. For Burrow’s career, he has logged 82 touchdowns, 11.774 yards, and a completion percentage of 68.2 percent.

For context, Patrick Mahomes currently has career numbers of 192 touchdowns, 24,241 yards, and a completion percentage of 66.3 percent, but bear in mind Mahomes has also played a few extra seasons compared to Burrow. If Cincinnati can shore up the offensive line to provide Joe Burrow extra time in the pocket, then he will have yet another career season. Something which will certainly speed up the contract negotiating process considering he is already a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

The Bengals Will Be Contenders Again This Season

Despite losing some key players this offseason, the Bengals will once again be in the mix for the Super Bowl. Anytime you have a generational quarterback like Joe Burrow leading the way, you have a chance. The x-factors will be the offensive line and the defense. As alluded to already, Burrow is already one of the most hit quarterbacks in the league. As for the defense, they were a solid unit last year, but the losses of Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III could be huge for the secondary. Regardless, Burrow’s pay day is coming and the Bengals have to prepared to pay up if they want to remain as contenders in the AFC.

