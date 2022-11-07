Joe Mixon Nearly Breaks Fantasy Football Record

Joe Mixon made both fantasy owners and Bengals fans extremely happy. Against the Carolina Panthers, the Bengals showed they were clearly the better team. The Panthers fell to 2-7 on the season while the Bengals improved to 5-4 on the year. P.J. Walker started the game for Carolina, but was eventually benched for Baker Mayfield. It was all for naught as the Bengals proceeded to blow out the Panthers by a final score of 42-21. A big reason for Cincinnati’s big win was the running back, Joe Mixon. Mixon was so good, he almost broke a fantasy football record held since 2013.

Joe Mixon Scores Five Total Touchdowns Against Carolina Panthers

Joe Mixon’s Day

As alluded to already, Mixon had a great outing. Many expected Joe Burrow to be the star of the game, it was the running back who shined. He rushed for an impressive 153 yards and also scored five total touchdowns. Four of which were on the ground and one was through the air. Those were not even the most impressive stats from Joe Mixon’s day. In terms of total yards, he had 211 which definitely leads the league so far. Mixon was only one touchdown short of the all-time touchdown record as a non-quarterback. As a matter of fact, Mixon’s day almost broke a fantasy football record which guaranteed most fantasy owners a certain win in their respective leagues this week.

Fantasy PPR Record

Joe Mixon gave fantasy owners a total of 55.1 points in terms of points per reception (PPR). For context, in PPR leagues, every player in one’s starting lineup receives points per reception, as the name indicates. Each reception is worth 1 point in ESPN Standard leagues and can be customized in custom leagues. Mixon became just the fifth active player to finish with 55 fantasy PPR points. The last to do so was his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, who accomplished this feat in week 17 in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The current record for most fantasy PPR points is held by Jamaal Charles. Charles did this as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He accumulated 59.5 points which is the record that still stands today. Other notable performances include Tyreek Hill with 57.9 points, Clinton Portis with 57.4 points, and Alvin Kamara with 56.2 points. The two players just ahead of Joe Mixon are Chris Johnson with 55.4 points and Doug Martin with 55.2 points.

This sort of performance has to up Joe Mixon’s confidence going forward. He has had an up and down season, especially since some predicted him to be the league’s rushing leader this year. The Bengals’ slow start also did not help his production, but the team is starting to get their groove from last year’s playoffs back. They have won three of their last four games. After today’s performance, Mixon now has accumulated 432 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns and 214 receiving yards up until today. After today’s performance, this could propel him to many other solid performances as the regular season progresses.