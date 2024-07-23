Ja’Marr Chase Unlikely to Extend With Bengals This Season

There is no secret that Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. He is a top-five wideout and some would even make the case for him being in the top-three in this category. As a result, many expect the Cincinnati Bengals to do everything in their power to retain the star pass-catcher. However, it appears as if a contract extension is not imminent as Chase and the team are purely focused on returning to Super Bowl contention this coming year. Bengals president, Mike Brown, spoke about the situation on Monday, July 22nd ,2024.

“It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate,” Brown said. “The offseason is a better time for that and we’re going to try to keep focused on the football part. “I’m not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast.”

Cincinnati has had a tumultuous offseason trying to keep both their receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins happy.

Bengals Unlikely to Sign Wide Receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, to Extension This Season

Ja’Marr Chase’s Impact

Chase has solidified himself as a superstar and the numbers prove this sentiment. For his career, he has logged 3,717 receiving yards, 268 receptions, 13.9 yards per reception, and a receiving success rate of 54.8 percent. Chase has also recorded 6.0 receptions per game, 82.6 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 65.8 percent already in his short three-year career. On top of this, he has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career so far to go along with 2021 Rookie of the Year honors. All in all, it makes sense why some within the Bengals fan base would be nervous about the team waiting to lock up their superstar receiver long term.

A Stressful Offseason for Cincinnati’s Receivers

The Bengals have had a busy offseason trying to keep amiable relations with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The team recently signed Higgins to the franchise tag, but it was after months of long negotiations. Still, the worry remains that Cincinnati could run both Higgins and Chase out of town. That is, if a solution is not reached with their contract situations. The receiver market boomed this offseason which means Ja’Marr Chase could be in search of a record-breaking deal next year. Especially if he has another Pro Bowl campaign and helps the Bengals return to the top of the competitive AFC North.