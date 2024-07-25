Tee Higgins has been one of the most notable receivers to lobby for a new deal this offseason. He recently signed the franchise tender for $21.8 million. This came after weeks of him trying to snag a long-term deal. Eventually, two sides came to an agreement, but Higgins knows this could be the end of the road for this current core of superstars on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I had time to reflect and think,” Higgins said. “I had long talks with my agent. A lot of back and forth about what I wanted to do. I just made the decision to sign the tag. At the end of the day, I just wanted to come out here and try to win a Super Bowl. I’m happy with the decision I made. I’m here for the Bengals for the 2024 season. I’m ready to get it done and get with my guys.” “This could be the last ride for me and the guys,” Higgins said. “You never know. Instead of holding out and waiting and just watching from afar, I’d rather be in the mix with the guys and grind it out with them. That’s how I’ve always been.”

Higgins is coming off a campaign where he caught 42 balls for 656 receiving yards in 12 games played.

Tee Higgins Knows Bengals’ Super Bowl Window is Getting Smaller

Tee Higgins Looking to Prove He is One of the Elite Receivers in the NFL

Higgins has surprisingly not made a Pro Bowl appearance yet in his four-year career. Last season saw him deal with some nagging injuries and inconsistencies at the quarterback position after Joe Burrow was sidelined for the season. However, he still forms one of the best receiving duos in the league alongside Ja’Marr Chase when healthy. For his career, the former Clemson product has recorded 257 receptions for 3,684 receiving yards. If the team can remain healthy as a whole this season, there is no reason to think that Higgins could potentially snag his first Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals Looking to Bounce Back After Last Season

The Bengals are in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, the AFC North. However, they are only a couple seasons removed from making a Super Bowl appearance. Quarterback, Joe Burrow, is back and is looking to prove why he is a top-three quarterback in today’s NFL. Plus, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are arguably the best receiving duo in the league and will be looking to lead the team to their first Super Bowl title. Considering all of this, Tee Higgins knows this could be he and the Bengals’ last chance at winning a title together.