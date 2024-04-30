Tee Higgins Appearing More Likely to Play Under Franchise Tag

It is no secret by now that wide receiver, Tee Higgins, of the Cincinnati Bengals has been angling for a new contract. However, it is seeming more and more likely that he will not receive it this offseason. As a result, Higgins will most likely have no choice but to play underneath the franchise tag. The Bengals wide receiver is scheduled to make $21.8 million on a one-year deal under the franchise tag. For context, eighteen other receivers are set to make over $20 million this coming season. Quarterback, Joe Burrow, could potentially have one of his favorite targets for at least one more season.

Tee Higgins Appearing More and More Likely to Play Under Franchise Tag

Tee Higgins’ Impact

One could see why Higgins is so valuable to Joe Burrow and company. While Ja’Marr Chase is clearly the best receiver on the team, Higgins is a close second forming one of the most dynamic tandems in the entire NFL. For Tee Higgins’ career, he has logged 257 receptions for 3,684 receiving yards, 14.3 receiving yards per reception, 24 receiving touchdowns, 4.4 receptions per game. He has also logged two 1,000 receiving yards or more seasons in his four-year career.

Not to mention, Higgins has also tallied a catch percentage of 63.8 percent and 63.5 receiving yards per game. He also has a strong connection with Joe Burrow. Remember, Burrow lobbied for Tee Higgins to return all the way back in January demonstrating the strong connection the duo has as teammates. Something that is rare in today’s league. One can see why Tee Higgins is looking to be one of the highest paid receivers in the league after looking at his impact. However, one cannot fault the Bengals for trying to retain their core and do what is best for their organization.

Can the Bengals Bounce Back?

After last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are due for a bounce-back campaign. That does not necessarily mean they will win their division with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in it, but it is hard to envision a Joe Burrow-led squad missing the postseason for a second-straight year. Look for the Bengals to at least make a Wild Card appearance and for Burrow to be a major candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. If Tee Higgins is still on the team, then their chances of reclaiming the AFC North will increase tenfold. It will be interesting if the Bengals and Tee Higgins can eventually reach an agreement on a long-term deal. Especially if the Bengals return to the playoffs.