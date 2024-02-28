Bengals Franchise Tag Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially put the franchise tag on wide receiver, Tee Higgins, worth $21.8 million. There was speculation about this possibility before the season even ended. Higgins was reportedly open to this potentially happening and has developed into one of the more promising up-and-coming wide receivers in the NFL. Given his chemistry with quarterback, Joe Burrow, this move made all the sense in the world for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Place Franchise Tag on Wide Receiver, Tee Higgins

His Impact

Higgins had a solid campaign last year despite only appearing in 12 matchups. He logged 76 receptions, 656 yards, and five touchdowns. One can only imagine the stat-lines if he had been healthy the entire regular season. Let’s not forget that Joe Burrow was sidelined for much of the season and backup, Jake Browning, ended up finishing out the regular season campaign. It is always difficult for wide receivers when there is inconsistency at the quarterback position. Regardless, that did not stop Tee Higgins from having a solid campaign when he was healthy. It is not far-fetched to suggest he would have had his third-straight 1,000-yard season had he played an entire season. Higgins is starting to come into his prime and losing him would have been a huge blow for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tee Higgins’ Connection With Quarterback, Joe Burrow

While Ja’Marr Chase is the definite first option at receiver, Tee Higgins is a terrific number two target for Joe Burrow. Remember, they both went to LSU and they have had a strong connection ever since their days in college. Burrow also had this to say back in January when it was still up in the air of whether or not Higgins would be returning next season.

“It’s no secret, our relationship,” Burrow said. “I expect Tee to be back. I think that’s the sentiment in the locker room. We all want Tee back. “We know what kind of player he is. We know what kind of person he is. He’s what being a Bengal is all about.”

Not to mention, Higgins and Chase form one of the better dynamic duos the NFL has to offer. Tyler Boyd is also a terrific third option giving the Bengals a trio of great wide-outs to terrorize opposing secondaries. Franchise tags in the NFL usually result in bitter situations, but this was one that seemingly made both sides content for at least this coming season.