NFL Free Agency: Bengals, Trent Brown Agree to One-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line has widely been considered one of the worst in the league for awhile now. It is one reason quarterback, Joe Burrow, dealt with multiple injuries this past season. However, it seems as if the team is finally doing something to bolster this weakness. The Bengals are reportedly signing offensive tackle, Trent Brown, to a one-year deal. He is experienced in playing both the right and left side of the offensive line and spent the past three years with the New England Patriots.

Bengals Bolster Offensive Line by Adding Offensive Tackle, Trent Brown

Trent Brown’s Impact

The 30-year-old has an impressive NFL resume. He may be getting older, but his experience will still be needed for a struggling Bengals offensive line. He is one-time Super Bowl champion and a one-time Pro-Bowler. Brown has had two different stints with the New England Patriots and was their left tackle when they won the Super Bowl back in the 2018 season. He also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.

For his career, Brown has logged only eight holding penalties and 24 false starts. Considering he is entering his 10th year, this is extremely impressive and showcases how disciplined of an offensive lineman he is, something all teams covet. Trent Brown is one of the most reliable tackles in the NFL. His experience and discipline will certainly be welcomed by the Cincinnati Bengals. Especially since many peers are saying they are one of the biggest losers thus far of the NFL offseason.

Cincinnati’s Offseason So Far

The Bengals have done little to improve their roster during NFL Free Agency. Signing Trent Brown is the first major move they have done to address any weaknesses. Even then, it is only a one-year deal and Brown has dealt with some injuries last year. Wide receiver, Tee Higgins has already demanded a trade after being franchise tagged. This will be a massive blow to the Bengals’ talented receiver room.

As if that was not enough, the team also lost offensive tackle, Jonah Williams. Players such as Tyler Boyd, Joe Bachie, Mitchell Wilcox, Josh Tupou, Markus Bailey and Max Scharping are all still unrestricted free agents as well. That opens the door for the team to potentially lose two of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets. Signing Trent Brown will hopefully be a step in the right direction for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Keeping help around Joe Burrow will be imperative for Cincinnati’s future.